Sarmiento, Quinones rule FESSAP table tennis tilt

Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 4:37pm
Sarmiento, Quinones rule FESSAP table tennis tilt
TATAND honorary president Charlie Lim (right) and Philippine cadet top player Khevine Kheith Cruz presented the souvenir jersey from Chawi Sports apparel during the 5th FESSAP National Age-Group Championship award ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – National pool members Cate Jazztyne Sarmiento and Kyle Quinones led young achievers in the 5th FESSAP National Age-Group Table Tennis Championship at the Ayala Malls Cloverleaf Wellness Center in Quezon City over the weekend.

The 18-year-old Sarmiento, the pride of Lipa City, beat rival Ashley Allorde of PCAF to crown herself queen in the 19-under women's class in the tournament organized by former national champion and coach Julius Esposo in collaboration with Chawi Sports Center and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP).

For his part, Quinones of Adamson University won the crown in the men's 19-under class by defeating Sean Arvin Garcia in the tournament also supported by Chawi Sports Apparel, Joola Philippines, Philip Uy, Totopol Fishbroker, Vision Quest Optical Clinic and Besttank.

"We are committed to supporting events like the 5th FESSAP National Age-Group Championship organized by Chawi Sports Center and other grassroots programs that promote the development of table tennis at a national level," said Charlie Lim, honorary president of the Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND).

"These events are not only about competition, but they also serve as a reunion for our community. It is an opportunity for all of us to come together, share our love for the sport, and celebrate our achievements. As we gather to compete, let us not forget that the true essence of these events lies in the joy of playing and the spirit of sportsmanship," he added.

In other results, Zane Patricia Cabalu of Cabalu Table Tennis Training Center won the 9-under Girls; Titus Alexander Pachica of Team PROTTEC took home the 9-under boys title; Liu Shiwen Garcia of Bulacan led the 11-under (girls); and Gabriel Noche of Bulacan ruled the 11-under (boys).

Ma. Mikaela Jopillo from Bulacan dominated the 13-under (girls) tourney; Prince Achilles Troy Maminta from Spin Master Table Tennis Urdaneta topped the boys 13-under 16-under classes; while Farhana Abdul (Ue/Triple Arrow Chanel Team) conquered the 16-under girls division.

TABLE TENNIS
