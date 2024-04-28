^

Sports

Beermen rout Road Warriors to go 9-0

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 9:00pm
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Make it nine straight victories for the fiery San Miguel Beermen.

San Miguel is two wins away from sweeping the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round after blasting the NLEX Road Warriors, 120-103, Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

CJ Perez erupted for 30 points and nine rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo uncorked a monster double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds for the defending champions.

The Road Warriors erased a 17-point third quarter deficit to just nine, 74-83, with an and-one play by Sean Anthony.

San Miguel however heated up once again and unleashed nine straight points capped by a split from the line by Terrence Romeo to take an 18-point lead, 92-74, with 9:24 remaining.

NLEX tried to storm back and inched closer to just 10, 94-104, thanks to a layup by Enoch Valdez.

A layup by Jericho Cruz, though, shut the door and pushed the lead to an insurmountable 12 point lead, 106-94, with less than four minutes to go.

Jhan Nermal's freebies cut the lead to 10 again, but Cruz and Perez put the finishing touches.

Romeo and Cruz added 15 markers each, while Don Trollano and Marcio Lassiter punched in 14 apiece.

Valdez had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Road Warriors.

With the victory, the Beermen clinched the top seed of the tournament. NLEX dropped its third straight loss and slipped to a 5-4 slate.

