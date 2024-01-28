^

Sports

Luxe Organix Philippines stages Green Week Fun Walk

Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 4:19pm
Luxe Organix Philippines stages Green Week Fun Walk

MANILA, Philippines -- Luxe Organix Philippines, a leading beauty brand with a strong commitment to sustainability, recently wrapped up its highly anticipated Green Week Fun Walk at the Quezon City Circle.

The event gathered beauty enthusiasts, influencers, and eco-conscious individuals, including renowned personality Sanya Lopez, all united in their goal of reducing plastic waste and fostering a greener future.

The Green Week Fun Walk, a key part of Luxe Organix's One Less Plastic A Day Campaign, aimed to raise awareness about the crucial need to decrease plastic and beauty waste that ends up in our landfills. The event was hosted by the esteemed TikTok influencer and sports presenter Mikee Reyes, who kept the energy high and the participants engaged throughout the day.

CEO of Luxe Organix Philippines, Eugene Yap, shared a heartfelt message during the event: "Today, we gather as eco warriors, united by a shared commitment to sustainability. Luxe Organix’s journey toward a greener future begins with these simple yet powerful steps. The Green Week Fun Walk symbolizes our collective effort to reduce plastic and make a positive impact on our planet. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone supporting us in this journey.”

Participants of the Green Week Fun Walk took a collective step towards a more sustainable future by completing 10,000 steps and contributing to the collection of 10,000 pounds of beauty waste. This remarkable achievement is merely the beginning, as Luxe Organix Philippines aspires to reach a target of 10,000 tons of plastic waste reduction within the next decade.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees treated to an engaging program that included appearances by popular YouTube and TikTok influencers such as Anna Cay, Mj Perez, SkincarebyRuzz, John Rey, Pia Alonzo, Danielle Lee, Quel Palomo, and Oily&Young. These influencers shared their insights on sustainable beauty practices, inspiring the audience to make conscious choices in their daily routines.

The event also featured various games and giveaways, adding an element of excitement to the event. Attendees had the opportunity to explore and purchase their favorite beauty products at discounted prices from the booths that were set up at the venue.

The initiative is supported by the Quezon City Local Government, Mayor Joy Belmonte, and the Climate Change and Environment Sustainability Department, underscoring the shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for the community.

Luxe Organix Philippines extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of the Green Week Fun Walk. Their support and dedication to sustainability have made a significant impact in raising awareness and promoting positive change in our community.

For more information about Luxe Organix Philippines and their commitment to sustainability, please check out their Instagram account Luxe Organix Philippines (@luxeorganixph).

vuukle comment

FUN WALK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

Eala cops 1st pro doubles crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala won her first professional doubles' title after she and Latvian Darja Semenistaja swept the top-seeded pair of Hungary's...
Sports
fbtw
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

21 hours ago
An authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China's Zheng Qinwen off court on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

Sweeter second time around for Sabalenka

17 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka won a second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday by marrying her undoubted tennis prowess...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

1 day ago
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb’s astonishing...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

1 day ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sweep-seeking Beermen eye strong start vs Gin Kings

Sweep-seeking Beermen eye strong start vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
On the cusp of a PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals berth, the San Miguel Beermen will try and come out stronger in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Silver finalizing contract extension as NBA boss: report

Silver finalizing contract extension as NBA boss: report

5 hours ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that would keep him in the job through the end of the decade,...
Sports
fbtw
New coach Doc Rivers aims to find Bucks' championship identity

New coach Doc Rivers aims to find Bucks' championship identity

5 hours ago
Milwaukee's new head coach, Doc Rivers, says "Fear the Deer" must be more than a catchphrase for the Bucks if they want to...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia's Lee wary of dangerous Fuel Masters

Magnolia's Lee wary of dangerous Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the Phoenix Fuel Masters will be more dangerous in Game 3 of their PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with