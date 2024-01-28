Luxe Organix Philippines stages Green Week Fun Walk

MANILA, Philippines -- Luxe Organix Philippines, a leading beauty brand with a strong commitment to sustainability, recently wrapped up its highly anticipated Green Week Fun Walk at the Quezon City Circle.

The event gathered beauty enthusiasts, influencers, and eco-conscious individuals, including renowned personality Sanya Lopez, all united in their goal of reducing plastic waste and fostering a greener future.

The Green Week Fun Walk, a key part of Luxe Organix's One Less Plastic A Day Campaign, aimed to raise awareness about the crucial need to decrease plastic and beauty waste that ends up in our landfills. The event was hosted by the esteemed TikTok influencer and sports presenter Mikee Reyes, who kept the energy high and the participants engaged throughout the day.

CEO of Luxe Organix Philippines, Eugene Yap, shared a heartfelt message during the event: "Today, we gather as eco warriors, united by a shared commitment to sustainability. Luxe Organix’s journey toward a greener future begins with these simple yet powerful steps. The Green Week Fun Walk symbolizes our collective effort to reduce plastic and make a positive impact on our planet. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone supporting us in this journey.”

Participants of the Green Week Fun Walk took a collective step towards a more sustainable future by completing 10,000 steps and contributing to the collection of 10,000 pounds of beauty waste. This remarkable achievement is merely the beginning, as Luxe Organix Philippines aspires to reach a target of 10,000 tons of plastic waste reduction within the next decade.

The event was a resounding success, with attendees treated to an engaging program that included appearances by popular YouTube and TikTok influencers such as Anna Cay, Mj Perez, SkincarebyRuzz, John Rey, Pia Alonzo, Danielle Lee, Quel Palomo, and Oily&Young. These influencers shared their insights on sustainable beauty practices, inspiring the audience to make conscious choices in their daily routines.

The event also featured various games and giveaways, adding an element of excitement to the event. Attendees had the opportunity to explore and purchase their favorite beauty products at discounted prices from the booths that were set up at the venue.

The initiative is supported by the Quezon City Local Government, Mayor Joy Belmonte, and the Climate Change and Environment Sustainability Department, underscoring the shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for the community.

Luxe Organix Philippines extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the success of the Green Week Fun Walk. Their support and dedication to sustainability have made a significant impact in raising awareness and promoting positive change in our community.

For more information about Luxe Organix Philippines and their commitment to sustainability, please check out their Instagram account Luxe Organix Philippines (@luxeorganixph).