UP's Cansino, Lopez make amends with carnival worker

From left to right: Subic Fiesta Carnival owner Gloria Quiros, Francis Lopez and the unnamed 21-year-old worker of Subic Fiesta Carnival

MANILA, Philippines -- It seems all is well between UP Fighting Maroons CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez, and the carnival employee who was caught in a mask-grabbing incident earlier in the month.

Recently, a vlog by Cansino showed the team's excursion at the Subic Fiesta Carnival.

In the video, Lopez was seen grabbing the mask of one of the workers during a horror ride.

In a statement, the Fighting Maroons said both Cansino and Lopez returned to Subic to meet with the 21-year-old carnival worker.

“There is no excuse for what we did. We try to make something right out of this. This is a life lesson for me,” Lopez said.

The carnival worker was quoted by the UP statement, saying there are "no more hard feelings" due to the incident.

Lopez also gave a signed jersey and a UP team shirt to the carnival worker as a gift.

Subic Fiesta Carnival owner Gloria Quiros was also quoted by the statement, saying that the Fighting Maroons were "respectful guests", who also took photos and talked with employees and patrons of the carnival.

"We are happy that they took some time here, and they are welcoming for the fans and staff. Now, we appreciate them going back here," Quiros said.

The Fighting Maroons said that during Cansino and Lopez's meeting with the carnival, Quiros and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Office of Deputy Administration for Corporate Affairs officer-in-charge Armi Llamas were also present.

Lopez and Cansino earlier apologized for the incident.