Hotshots escape Beermen to stretch streak

Tyler Bey had 31 points and 21 boards for Magnolia.

MANILA, Philippines -- The hot streak continues.

The Magnolia Hotshots held on and rolled to their seventh straight win over the San Miguel Beermen, 94-90, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

A 3-pointer by Jericho Cruz cut the lead to three, 79-82, with 5:50 remaining.

Magnolia then erupted for an 8-1 run capped by a pull-up jumper by Mark Barroca with 2:38 remaining for the 90-80 lead.

Ivan Aska, Chris Ross and Cruz teamed up for an 8-0 run to cut the lead to two, 88-90, with 33 seconds left.

Free throws by Aris Dionisio iced the game for Magnolia.

Tyler Bey once again led the Hotshots with 31 points and 21 boards.

James Laput followed with 14 markers and seven rebounds.

Aska finished with 29 points and six rebounds for the Beermen, who dropped their last two games.

Magnolia is currently undefeated in seven games, while San Miguel dropped to 3-3 for the season.