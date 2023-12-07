^

Sports

A tale of wrong pair of shoes, huge double-double

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2023 | 12:00am
A tale of wrong pair of shoes, huge double-double
Venky Jois (55) erupted for 39 points and 21 rebounds for NorthPort.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort import Venky Jois went at it so hard that he broke his right shoe in the fourth quarter and played through it for some time before a replacement shoe was produced.

Finishing the game wearing his own Nike LeBron 20 NXXT Gen X Faze Clan on his left foot and a borrowed Nike Ja 1 Hunger on the right, Jois posted a monster 39-21 double-double to lead the Batang Pier past Converge, 111-95, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night.

Jois made 17 of his 27 attempts all game for a whopping 63-percent marksmanship and added six assists, four blocks and one steal as NorthPort went back-to-back for 4-2 overall.

The Australian dynamo outplayed Converge counterpart Jamil Wilson, who posted a 30-13 PBA debut but failed to get the FiberXers (0-6) out of their funk.

“Coach (Bonnie Tan) said we had to play harder than the other team and from the first second of the game, that’s what we tried to do. And I attribute it to practicing hard every single day,” said Jois, who is also waging this battle with hamstring issues.

Jois attended the post-game press conference still donning the mismatched shoes.

“It never happened to me before but I burst through it, maybe on a jump fake or spin. My foot actually came outside of the shoe and I was trying to play, my foot kept slipping out of the shoe so we had to change it,” he said.

“Luckily, someone had a spare.”

Jois, though, decided to keep his favorite Lebron on his left.

vuukle comment

NORTHPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Date with destiny

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It’s do-or-die in the UAAP men’s basketball Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today with No. 1 UP and No. 2 La Salle destined to dispute the crown in a showdown for supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Evan Nelle, a more physical Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals awaits the La Salle Green...
Sports
fbtw
Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have tapped former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson as its new import, following a nightmarish start...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

NBA learns from PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
The PBA has adopted several rules from the NBA playbook but it’s far from a one-way street.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
It’s the perfect storybook ending for Evan Nelle’s collegiate career as he ends up a champion with the DLSU Green...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A painful loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals should be a motivation for the UP Fighting Maroons next season, head coach Goldwin...
Sports
fbtw
Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite their heartbreaking loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals, the UP Fighting Maroons will be fine in succeeding tournaments,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with