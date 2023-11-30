Highrisers nail first PVL win

The Highrisers booked their first triumph in the league after nine straight defeats.

Games Saturday

(Iloilo)

4 p.m. – Nxled vs Farm Fresh

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Dwarfed for so long, Galeries Tower finally rose to the occasion and claimed its breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the expense of an imploding Gerflor, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Roma Joy Doromal paced all scorers with 15 points while Andrea Marzan chipped in 14 as the Highrisers booked their first triumph in the league after nine straight defeats.

“Ang motivation namin hunger na makakuha ng isang panalo, hindi lang set,” said Doromal.

But it looked like the Defenders, who are likewise aiming for a maiden triumph, appeared on the cusp of owning this one after racing to a two-set to nothing lead and seizing a 23-22 lead in the third set.

Painfully, fate won’t have it though as Galeries Tower came soaring back by seizing three straight points and the high-octane momentum it used to power over Gerflor in the final two sets and the sweet feat.

“They all earned it, talagang pinaghirapan nila,” said Galeries Tower coach Lerma Giron. “Although we started very slow at nagpa-bugbug muna, pero sa dulo alam mo nba magtratrabaho ng todo.”

Instead of relishing its own first win, Gerflor sank to its 10th loss in a row instead.

Gerflor though would have one more chance at a first win as it clashes with Cignal while Galeries Tower shoots for win No. 2 versus Creamline both slated Tuesday.