Tigers exit with grace, repel Tamaraws
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers ended their forgettable UAAP Season 86 on a positive note after quelling a comeback effort by the FEU Tamaraws, 57-53, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
UST jumped to a 12-point lead, 39-27, in the second quarter.
However, FEU cut the lead to just five in the third period.
The Tigers found their stride anew, as they took a 15-point lead, 44-29, with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tamaraws, however, showcased their trademark grit as they cut the deficit once again.
Outgoing LJay Gonzales made a layup with 2:41 left to turn the game into a two-possession affair.
However, Gonzales ended his collegiate career the next possession as he fouled out.
Splits from the line by Paul Manalang and Nic Cabanero gave UST a 56-50 cushion with 24.9 seconds left in the game.
FEU's Jorick Bautista then made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to inch closer.
Another make-and-miss by Manalang slammed the door for FEU.
The Tamaraws had various chances to get close, but they missed their attempts.
Christian Manaytay had a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds for UST.
Migs Pangilinan followed suit with 10 points and five boards.
Bautista led FEU with 17 points.
In his last game as a Tamaraw, Gonzales had four points, six rebounds and four assists.
The new-look Growling Tigers thus ended their disappointing campaign with a 2-12 record.
FEU, meanwhile, ended their season with a 3-11 slate.
