^

Sports

Tigers exit with grace, repel Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 18, 2023 | 4:17pm
Tigers exit with grace, repel Tamaraws
UST's Nic Cabanero
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers ended their forgettable UAAP Season 86 on a positive note after quelling a comeback effort by the FEU Tamaraws, 57-53, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST jumped to a 12-point lead, 39-27, in the second quarter.

However, FEU cut the lead to just five in the third period.

The Tigers found their stride anew, as they took a 15-point lead, 44-29, with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tamaraws, however, showcased their trademark grit as they cut the deficit once again.

Outgoing LJay Gonzales made a layup with 2:41 left to turn the game into a two-possession affair.

However, Gonzales ended his collegiate career the next possession as he fouled out.

Splits from the line by Paul Manalang and Nic Cabanero gave UST a 56-50 cushion with 24.9 seconds left in the game.

FEU's Jorick Bautista then made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to inch closer.

Another make-and-miss by Manalang slammed the door for FEU.

The Tamaraws had various chances to get close, but they missed their attempts.

Christian Manaytay had a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds for UST.

Migs Pangilinan followed suit with 10 points and five boards.

Bautista led FEU with 17 points.

In his last game as a Tamaraw, Gonzales had four points, six rebounds and four assists.

The new-look Growling Tigers thus ended their disappointing campaign with a 2-12 record.

FEU, meanwhile, ended their season with a 3-11 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots ground Batang Pier

Hotshots ground Batang Pier

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
In-form Magnolia transformed what’s expected as a tight battle for PBA Commissioner’s Cup leadership with fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

Valdez tows Pirates to Final 4

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Enoch Valdez took charge in the final half as Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame San Sebastian College’s...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

Thunder roll past depleted Warriors

17 hours ago
Oklahoma City dealt shorthanded Golden State a fifth straight NBA defeat Thursday, the Warriors unable to contain the explosive...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

Djokovic on track for ATP Finals mark

17 hours ago
Novak Djokovic stayed on track for a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title after Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Holger...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales all out to upset Inoue

Tapales all out to upset Inoue

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
WBA/IBF superbantamweight king Marlon Tapales is called the Nightmare and he hopes to be the worst dream ever for WBC/WBO...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

Las Vegas-based Fil-Am bets shine in MITF Open doubles

2 hours ago
A pair of young Fil-Am players from Las Vegas pulled off back-to-back three-set escapes, including a 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 reversal...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

Wembanyama shines but Spurs slide to seventh straight NBA defeat

3 hours ago
Star rookie Victor Wembanyama put on a show, but his San Antonio Spurs slumped to a seventh straight defeat on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

Bacoor puts cuffs on Batangas to clinch MPBL South Division title

4 hours ago
The Bacoor Strikers held the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics to five points in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 54-49,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

Saso cards eagle-spiked 69; Pagdanganan rebounds with 66

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Yuka Saso failed to sustain an eagle start and yielded a stroke to Nelly Korda in their head-to-head battle. She finished...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with