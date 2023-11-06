Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

The Rice Vanguards will leave no stone unturned to achieve it starting with a rebuilding stage to be at par with the evolving opposition and assess whatever shortcomings they had in a stunning defeat at home.

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“I will reevaluate everything from the coaching to the players because I have to come up with a much better team,” said team owner Bong Cuevas.

“To follow the evolution of MPBL kasi lahat ng teams are already retooling. The game has evolved at marami nang (mas) bata.”

Nueva Ecija, filled with a seasoned core that bullied its way to the MPBL national championship last season, including an elimination-round sweep, fell prey to the younger San Juan squad this time with a 0-2 series loss in the North Division semifinals.

The Rice Vanguards, seeded second and still tagged as one of the title favorites, ran out of gas in Game 1, 86-82, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga before a deflating 88-80 home loss at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Cuevas admitted Nueva Ecija, which beat San Juan in the North finals last season, did not live up to expectations much to the disappointment of the Novo Ecijanos.

“Malaki palagi ang expectations for Nueva Ejica to perform. Nakita niyo naman kung gaano karami ang nanonood pag Nueva Ejica ang naglalaro. And for me, ang pinaka-importante is I cannot let my kababayans down,” added Cuevas after a heartfelt talk with head coach Jerson Cabiltes and all the players.

For Rice Vanguards, it’s never too early to prepare as they are determined to quickly shrug off this minor setback for a major comeback next season in spite of an anticipated tougher and steeper road back to the top.

“It’s totally different league in 2022 than 2023. And I'm sure 2024 will be even different and much better than 2023 so the team has to move the direction and the team has to strategize in such a way that we can remain competitive and get back the crown that we lost,” he vowed.

Indeed, there will be no rest for the weary — and a hungry Nueva Ecija squad from here on in an attempt to bring back the crown to their majestic rice fields at all costs, sooner than later.