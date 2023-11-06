^

Sports

Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 12:39pm
Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad
The Rice Vanguards will leave no stone unturned to achieve it starting with a rebuilding stage to be at par with the evolving opposition and assess whatever shortcomings they had in a stunning defeat at home.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

And the Rice Vanguards will leave no stone unturned to achieve it starting with a rebuilding stage to be at par with the evolving opposition and assess whatever shortcomings they had in a stunning defeat at home.

“I will reevaluate everything from the coaching to the players because I have to come up with a much better team,” said team owner Bong Cuevas.

“To follow the evolution of MPBL kasi lahat ng teams are already retooling. The game has evolved at marami nang (mas) bata.”

Nueva Ecija, filled with a seasoned core that bullied its way to the MPBL national championship last season, including an elimination-round sweep, fell prey to the younger San Juan squad this time with a 0-2 series loss in the North Division semifinals.

The Rice Vanguards, seeded second and still tagged as one of the title favorites, ran out of gas in Game 1, 86-82, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga before a deflating 88-80 home loss at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Cuevas admitted Nueva Ecija, which beat San Juan in the North finals last season, did not live up to expectations much to the disappointment of the Novo Ecijanos.

“Malaki palagi ang expectations for Nueva Ejica to perform. Nakita niyo naman kung gaano karami ang nanonood pag Nueva Ejica ang naglalaro. And for me, ang pinaka-importante is I cannot let my kababayans down,” added Cuevas after a heartfelt talk with head coach Jerson Cabiltes and all the players.

For Rice Vanguards, it’s never too early to prepare as they are determined to quickly shrug off this minor setback for a major comeback next season in spite of an anticipated tougher and steeper road back to the top.

“It’s totally different league in 2022 than 2023. And I'm sure 2024 will be even different and much better than 2023 so the team has to move the direction and the team has to strategize in such a way that we can remain competitive and get back the crown that we lost,” he vowed.

Indeed, there will be no rest for the weary — and a hungry Nueva Ecija squad from here on in an attempt to bring back the crown to their majestic rice fields at all costs, sooner than later.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL

NUEVA ECIJA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Mapua and Lyceum of the Philippines University hurdled their respective rivals yesterday to remain joint leaders in NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

14 hours ago
A spruced-up Palmer course will be on spotlight when it plays host next week to close to 500 members and guests in the 19th...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion National U drubbed Adamson, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, to book a finals return trip in the Shakey’ Super...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao took over when the La Salle Green Archers needed it most as they took revenge against the UP Fighting Maroons,...
Sports
fbtw
IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

14 hours ago
Five months after ruling the full IRONMAN Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic, Dutchman Eric van der Linden is back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HoYoverse opens beta testing for new title Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse opens beta testing for new title Zenless Zone Zero

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Fresh from its introduction to Filipino fans during the recent HoYo Fest 2023, HoYoverse has announced sign-ups for the closed...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

3 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has been diagnosed with a small right lung collapse, marking his second such situation...
Sports
fbtw
Guardian&rsquo;s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion

Guardian’s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Guardian’s Hive survived 256 teams to come out on top of the first official League of Legends tournament in the Philippines:...
Sports
fbtw

Kindred spirits

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
It is one of my favorite and most enduring stories in sports: a generation of incredible champions inspiring the next.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with