Adamson wins, California Academy falls short in Shakey's girls volleyball opener

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 5:37pm
Adamson Lady Baby Falcons
MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP titlist Adamson debuted with a bang while reigning champion California Academy absorbed a stunning upset to kick off the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) yesterday at the Adamson University Gym in Manila.

The Lady Baby Falcons, who completed a 14-0 sweep of UAAP Season 86 for their first girls’ volleyball title, clobbered the University of the Philippines-Integrated School, 25-13, 25-14, in Pool D (Shakey’s).

California, sans former ace Casiey Dongallo who’s already in the UAAP women’s with the University of the East, ushered its title defense bid on a low note with a 25-19, 28-26 defeat at the hands of Chiang Kai Shek College in Pool A (Potato Corner).

Reigning UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura took a backseat with six points as other Lady Baby Falcons stepped up with nine more players racking up the board led by Samantha Cantada (10) and Shean Ordonio (5).

For Chiang Kai Shek, middle blocker Sachie Tud spearheaded the barrage with 13 points as Shamira Pantoja and Julia Ninon added nine and five points, respectively.

“Alam po namin na may kulang pa and may mailalabas pa kami. May mga kailangan pa kaming i-improve and dapat pa kaming mag-step up,” said Cantada.

In the other game, La Salle-Lipa pulled off a reverse sweep against Bethel Academy with a thrilling 18-25, 25-23, 25-20 win also in Pool A.

Vida Caringal and Raizah Mamailao fired 13 points apiece while Althea Sumague had 10 to lead the way.

