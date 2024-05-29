Alas Pilipinas spark plug Panique thanks coaches, teammates for trust

Arah Panique came off the bench for Coach Jorge Souza De Brito to help spark a spirited Philippine comeback.

MANILA, Philippines – She may be the youngest of the bunch, but Arah Panique did not fall short in courage and spirit for Alas Pilipinas as she was the team’s bright spot in their semis loss against Kazakhstan at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Down big in the opening set, 10-21, Panique came off the bench for Coach Jorge Souza De Brito to help spark a spirited Philippine comeback. Taking over in the scoring department, the National University rookie spearheaded a scorching hot 13-3 run to get Alas within a point, 23-24.

Though ultimately falling short in the set and the match, Panique proved herself among her seniors in the national team, finishing with 14 points in the loss.

After the game, she deflected the credit to her coaches and teammates, who she said have taught her how to believe in her abilities. Alas Pilipinas skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman was among those who stood out for Panique.

“Siguro po pinakita ko lang po kung ano yung kaya ko and tiwala po sa sarili na sinasabi lagi ng mga ates na magtiwala lang palagi sa sarili and sa ibang kasama po, especially kay Ate Jia, nagbigay talaga siya ng tiwala,” said Panique.

“And sa mga coaches na nagtitiwala din po sakin na ipasok po ako and always ready lang yung sarili.”

It wasn’t just those in the national team lineup, though, who helped shape Panique as she also underscored the role of her college team — the NU Lady Bulldogs — in preparing her for the unexpected challenge.

“Syempre po nagpapasalamat ako sa mga ates ko sa NU Lady Bulldogs kasi ang mga nagagawa ko po dito, dahil dun po sakanila yun,” said Panique, who also received support on social media from UAAP MVP Bella Belen during Tuesday’s match.

“Kasi marami po silang mga advices and mga sinasabi sa akin na ganto gawin, ganyan. And thankful lang po talaga ako sa kanila.”

Panique was a last-minute addition to the roster after UE’s Casiey Dongallo was sidelined due to injury. As the next woman up, the Lady Bulldog has been more than satisfactory in her role.

But the job’s not done for Panique and the rest of Alas Pilipinas as they still have a crucial match-up against Australia on Wednesday. A win would give the Philippines its first-ever podium finish in the AVC Challenge Cup, while also ending a years-long drought of medal finishes in women’s volleyball.

With everything on the line, Panique will hope to impact the game against the Aussies just as she did on Tuesday.

The Philippines-Australia tussle is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum as a prelude to the finals match between Vietnam and Kazakhstan at 7 p.m.