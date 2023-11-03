Eala thumps home bet, enters W60 Nantes semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is going to the semifinals of the W60 Nantes after dominating hometown bet Leolia Jeanjean, 6-2, 2-0 (retired) Thursday night (Manila time).

Jeanjean started hot, winning the first three games in dominating fashion.

After Eala blanked her in the fourth game, Jeanjean retaliated in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead.

This was the last game won by the Frenchman as Eala won five straight games to take the first set.

The second set was more grueling than the first.

The two were kept in a deadlock five times in the second set’s first game.

Eala, however, powered through and took the lead.

After the Filipina took the second game, Jeanjean retired from the match.

With the win, the world’s No. 193 tennister will be facing Gabriela Knutson of Czechia in the semifinals.

The 26-year-old is ranked 179th in the world among singles’ tennis players.

The winner of their matchup will face either the top seed Oceane Dodin or number eighth seed Elsa Jacquemot.

The Eala-Knutson match will take place Friday night (Manila time).