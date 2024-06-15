Dave Ildefonso completes Strong Group's Jones Cup roster

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Dave Ildefonso will complete the Taiwan-bound Strong Group Athletics (SGA) team that will compete in the Jones Cup next month.

In a statement released Saturday, SGA announced that Ildefonso will join the squad that will duke it out in the competition set from July 13 to 21.

The second-generation cager has spend the past two years competing in the Korean Basketball League with Suwon KT.

"My top priority in joining SGA is to help the team which is being handled by one of my friends in Ateneo Jacob (Lao) win the championship in any way possible," Ildefonso said.

"Representing the country is always a privilege, and I intend to make the most of an opportunity like this," he added.

SGA is made up of Ildefonso, Kiefer Ravena, Angelo Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, RJ Abarrientos, DJ Fenner, Chris McCollough, Caelan Tiongson and Tajuan Agee, along with collegiate stars Jonathan Manalili, Allen Liwag and Tony Ynot.

The wingman also expressed excitement in playing with Kouame once again, his former Ateneo teammate.

"I'm really excited to be on the same team with Ange again," Ildefonso stressed.

"I know what he can bring to the team and how valuable he is as a player. He'll definitely have a big role to play for SGA.”

SGA head coach Charles Tiu also said he is happy to reunite with Ildefonso, whom he coached during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019 and the Dubai International Basketball Tournament in 2020.

"I've always been a fan of Dave's game," Tiu said.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the improvement in his game from his time abroad. Hopefully, we can help boost his confidence for his next career step."