^

Sports

Dave Ildefonso completes Strong Group's Jones Cup roster

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 1:53pm
Dave Ildefonso completes Strong Group's Jones Cup roster
Dave Ildefonso
Facebook / Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Dave Ildefonso will complete the Taiwan-bound Strong Group Athletics (SGA) team that will compete in the Jones Cup next month.

In a statement released Saturday, SGA announced that Ildefonso will join the squad that will duke it out in the competition set from July 13 to 21.

The second-generation cager has spend the past two years competing in the Korean Basketball League with Suwon KT.

"My top priority in joining SGA is to help the team which is being handled by one of my friends in Ateneo Jacob (Lao) win the championship in any way possible," Ildefonso said.

"Representing the country is always a privilege, and I intend to make the most of an opportunity like this," he added.

SGA is made up of Ildefonso, Kiefer Ravena, Angelo Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, RJ Abarrientos, DJ Fenner, Chris McCollough, Caelan Tiongson and Tajuan Agee, along with collegiate stars Jonathan Manalili, Allen Liwag and Tony Ynot.

The wingman also expressed excitement in playing with Kouame once again, his former Ateneo teammate.

"I'm really excited to be on the same team with Ange again," Ildefonso stressed.

"I know what he can bring to the team and how valuable he is as a player. He'll definitely have a big role to play for SGA.”

SGA head coach Charles Tiu also said he is happy to reunite with Ildefonso, whom he coached during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019 and the Dubai International Basketball Tournament in 2020.

"I've always been a fan of Dave's game," Tiu said.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the improvement in his game from his time abroad. Hopefully, we can help boost his confidence for his next career step."

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
If some people think Japanese MMA and kickboxing star Chihiro Suzuki is a piece of cake for Manny Pacquiao, they better think...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series set

JPGT Visayas Series set

16 hours ago
Young golfers from the southern Philippines will showcase their talent and skills in a competitive yet fun environment as...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

16 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

16 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

16 hours ago
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic says the Mavericks must set aside the enormity of the task facing them in the NBA Finals and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo raring to bounce back from San Miguel's Game 5 loss

Fajardo raring to bounce back from San Miguel's Game 5 loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite exploding for a new season high on Friday night, San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo is moving on quickly from the...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic Esports Games mulled

Olympic Esports Games mulled

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the IOC Executive Board (EB) has proposed the creation of the Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs live to fight another day, blow Celtics out in Game 4

Mavs live to fight another day, blow Celtics out in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
What did the Dallas Mavericks say to the lord of eliminations?
Sports
fbtw
Osaka out of Wimbledon warm-up after losing thriller

Osaka out of Wimbledon warm-up after losing thriller

6 hours ago
Former world number one Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court tournament in a deciding tie-break...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with