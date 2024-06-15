^

Next generation of Philippine Golf vies at Iloilo’s historic course

Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 5:48pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The country’s oldest golf course, the Iloilo Golf and Country Club, has been meticulously prepared to championship standards, ready to host the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) Visayas Series 1 starting Monday.

Located in Iloilo, the historic 6,056-yard course, originally established in 1907 as the Santa Barbara Golf Course, presents a formidable challenge, especially for young players. Its layout, characterized by mature Mahogany and other hardwood trees, offers a demanding experience. Remarkably, no two holes are alike, preserving the natural design's unique charm.

A standout hole is the No. 9, a short yet challenging par-4 with a green encircled by water hazards, demanding precision from the tee.

Renamed the Iloilo Golf and Country Club in 1947, it is recognized by the National Historical Institute for its heritage and historical value. It also holds the distinction of being the first Philippine club affiliated with The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, Scotland.

The Iloilo leg of the 14-stage nationwide series, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., features four age categories for both boys and girls.

In the youngest 8-9 category, competitors like Denise Mendoza, Ana Marie Aguilar (girls), and Kvan Alburo (boys) will contest over 36 holes. The 10-12 category, also over 36 holes, includes Samantha Alvarez, Zuri Bagaloyos; Andrea Borromeo, Tea Bernardino and Cailey Gonzales (girls) alongside Isaac Locsin, Rafael and Luigi Alvarez, Kurt Flores and Xander Tolentino (boys).

In the 13-15 division, a 54-hole competition awaits, with strong contenders such as Tiffany Bernardino, Alexie Gabi, Zoie Bagaloyos, and Rane Chiu (girls); and Dannuo Zhu, Luciano Copok, Ritchie Go, Ejay Valenzuela and Jungie Delicana (boys).

The premier 16-18 category, spread over 72 holes, features Hannah Bernardino, Rhiena Vesinica and Necky Tortosa (girls); and Jhaniel Solinap, Sean Sinfuego, Salvador Aguirre III, John Rey Oro, and Quirino Sumagaysay (boys).

Participants will earn points based on their performance, with their best two results from three tournaments contributing to their final ranking. The top two players in each division will qualify for the JPGT Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna in October.

Registration for the Iloilo leg is ongoing. For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

The three-leg JPGT Visayas swing continues with the Series 2 from June 24-27 at Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia; and Series 3 from July 1-4 at Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

