^

Sports

Pagdanganan powers way to joint 25th, fires eagle-spiked 68

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 2:52pm
Pagdanganan powers way to joint 25th, fires eagle-spiked 68
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan mounted a remarkable comeback, shooting an eagle-boosted 68 to climb 24 spots to a tie for 25th halfway through the Meijer LPGA Classic now co-led by Ally Ewing and Grace Kim in Belmont, Michigan Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Pagdanganan showcased her impressive power off the tee, complemented by solid approach shots. Her performance led to hitting all greens in regulation, including the four par-5 holes of the Blythefield Country Club course, three of which she birdied.

Despite shaky putting that resulted in 34 putts, her long game helped her make significant gains in the $3 million championship.

With a 293-yard driving average, one of the Tour’s longest, Pagdanganan birdied her starting hole, No. 10. She bounced back from a bogey on the par-4 No. 16 with another birdie on the 18th. An eagle on the fourth hole and a birdie on the eighth rounded out her strong showing on the long holes.

Counting her opening round of 71, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker moved from tied 49th to a share of 25th. Although still behind Ewing, Pagdanganan is poised for a strong finish in the 72-hole tournament, which also serves as a tune-up for next week’s third major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Michigan.

Pagdanganan stood six strokes behind Ewing, who shot a solid, eagle-aided 63 to tie for the lead at 133 with Kim, who carded a 65. Nanna Madsen and Narin An are two strokes behind, both posting 135s after rounds of 64 and 68, respectively.

Filipino-American Clariss Guce, however, failed to advance, finishing with a 76 for a 153, 11 strokes off the cutoff score.

On the Epson Tour, Tomi Arejola carded a 74, Pauline del Rosario slipped with a 75, and Abby Arevalo shot a 79, all falling below the projected cutoff line of even par in the Otter Creek Championship at Otter Creek Golf Course in Columbus, Indiana.

Saki Baba and Brooke Matthews share the first-round lead with 65s, one stroke ahead of Briana Chacon, who posted a 66. Savannah Vilaubi and Pornanong Phatlum carded identical 67s.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

Chavit warns Pacman of Japanese foe

By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
If some people think Japanese MMA and kickboxing star Chihiro Suzuki is a piece of cake for Manny Pacquiao, they better think...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Visayas Series set

JPGT Visayas Series set

16 hours ago
Young golfers from the southern Philippines will showcase their talent and skills in a competitive yet fun environment as...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

Celtics go for kill 18th NBA crown ripe for picking

16 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

McIlroy, Cantlay lead with 65s

16 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

Doncic, Mavericks just want to have fun

16 hours ago
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic says the Mavericks must set aside the enormity of the task facing them in the NBA Finals and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic Esports Games mulled

Olympic Esports Games mulled

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the IOC Executive Board (EB) has proposed the creation of the Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka out of Wimbledon warm-up after losing thriller

Osaka out of Wimbledon warm-up after losing thriller

6 hours ago
Former world number one Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court tournament in a deciding tie-break...
Sports
fbtw
Frustrated Scheffler tosses clubs in birdie-less 74 at US Open

Frustrated Scheffler tosses clubs in birdie-less 74 at US Open

6 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler, the world's most dominant golfer, was so frustrated Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the US Open that...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts almost there Meralco nears 1st PBA crown with Game 5 win

Bolts almost there Meralco nears 1st PBA crown with Game 5 win

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
From the brink of elimination to the brink of a breakthrough PBA crown.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with