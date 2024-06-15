Pagdanganan powers way to joint 25th, fires eagle-spiked 68

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan mounted a remarkable comeback, shooting an eagle-boosted 68 to climb 24 spots to a tie for 25th halfway through the Meijer LPGA Classic now co-led by Ally Ewing and Grace Kim in Belmont, Michigan Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Pagdanganan showcased her impressive power off the tee, complemented by solid approach shots. Her performance led to hitting all greens in regulation, including the four par-5 holes of the Blythefield Country Club course, three of which she birdied.

Despite shaky putting that resulted in 34 putts, her long game helped her make significant gains in the $3 million championship.

With a 293-yard driving average, one of the Tour’s longest, Pagdanganan birdied her starting hole, No. 10. She bounced back from a bogey on the par-4 No. 16 with another birdie on the 18th. An eagle on the fourth hole and a birdie on the eighth rounded out her strong showing on the long holes.

Counting her opening round of 71, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker moved from tied 49th to a share of 25th. Although still behind Ewing, Pagdanganan is poised for a strong finish in the 72-hole tournament, which also serves as a tune-up for next week’s third major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Michigan.

Pagdanganan stood six strokes behind Ewing, who shot a solid, eagle-aided 63 to tie for the lead at 133 with Kim, who carded a 65. Nanna Madsen and Narin An are two strokes behind, both posting 135s after rounds of 64 and 68, respectively.

Filipino-American Clariss Guce, however, failed to advance, finishing with a 76 for a 153, 11 strokes off the cutoff score.

On the Epson Tour, Tomi Arejola carded a 74, Pauline del Rosario slipped with a 75, and Abby Arevalo shot a 79, all falling below the projected cutoff line of even par in the Otter Creek Championship at Otter Creek Golf Course in Columbus, Indiana.

Saki Baba and Brooke Matthews share the first-round lead with 65s, one stroke ahead of Briana Chacon, who posted a 66. Savannah Vilaubi and Pornanong Phatlum carded identical 67s.