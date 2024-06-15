^

ElastoBeer rules revived PBAPC Japa Cup

June 15, 2024
Burlington Industries Phils. Inc marketing associate Kim Magbujos (10th from left) joins the newly crowned champions MagBeerPagRain of the revived PBA Press Corps Raffy Japa Cup, which held its finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
MANILA, Philippines -- MagBeerPagRain, a selection of coaches, medical and other support staff of San Miguel Beer, Magnolia and Rain or Shine in the PBA, crowned itself champion of this year’s revived PBA Press Corps Raffy Japa Cup basketball tournament, defeating the Ginebra Boys, 80-68, in a wire-to-wire victory Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Aldo Panlilio, a strength and conditioning coach of the Beermen, led MagBeerPagRain with his 19 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and two steals. But it was John Tabasin who had 12 of his 17 in the opening period, helping their team race to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of play and never looked back.

Big man Ethan Casares, a physical therapist of the Elasto Painters, also played huge with his 20 markers, 13 boards, two steals and two shotblocks for MagBeerPagRain, which led by as much 25 in the fourth quarter of the final game of the tournament that was being presented by Burlington, The Socks Authority, and also supported by Rain or Shine, LGR, Gatorade, the Philippine Sports Commission and the PBA.

The Ginebra Boys of head coach Rey Baron were led by the nine points apiece of Richard Marcos, Aaron Ang and JayR Baron.

In the first game, TerraPort, led by Sydney Talabis’ 26 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals, came from behind to beat MVP Sports Foundation, 77-63, to salvage third place.

Burlington marketing associate Kim Magbujos along with PBA Press Corps President Vladi Eduarte of Abante Tonite, Japa Cup Commissioner & PBA head of statistics Fidel Mangonon III and deputy commissioner Jonas Terrado of Inquirer Sports awarded medals to the champions, runners-up, second runners-up and top individual performers in simple ceremonies right after the game together with other members of the PBAPC.

Joining Panlilio in the tournament’s Mythical FIve were Casares, Marcos, Talabis and tournament leading scorer Allan Apura of MVPSF.

The scores:
First Game
TerraPort (77) -- Talabis 26, Caliwag 16, Clerigo 15, Uy 7, Avenido 6, Tiamzon 5, Haig 2, Tagana 0.
MVPSF (63) -- Apura 38, Santiago 15, Bartolome 6, Eslera 2, Arguelles 2, Sunga 0, Zabala 0.
Quarterscores: 13-19; 35-35; 62-50; 77-63.

Second Game
MagBeerPagRain (80) -- Casares 20, Panlilio 19, Tabasin 17, G. Bacason 9, Lajada 3, Vivo 3, E. Bacason 3, Malihan 2, Cortez 2, Conejos 2, Salvador 0, Mendoza 0, Rosales 0, Montemayor 0.
Ginebra Boys (68) -- Marcos 9, Baron 9, Ang 9, Kang 8, Del Rosario 7, Mendoza 7, Partosa 7, Atienza 6, Hugo 4, Trillana 2, Calilan 0.
Quarterscores: 23-4; 44-25; 61-39; 80-68.

