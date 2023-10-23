^

Sports

San Beda rookie named NCAA Player of the Week

Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 12:54pm
San Beda rookie named NCAA Player of the Week
Only in his rookie year, the high-leaping Jomel Puno powered the Red Lions to a perfect 3-0 record in the past seven days highlighted by his impressive three straight double-double outings.  
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda ended its first round run in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament as the second seed, thanks in large part to Jomel Puno’s impact.

Only in his rookie year, the high-leaping Puno powered the Red Lions to a perfect 3-0 record in the past seven days highlighted by his impressive three straight double-double outings.  

With this, Puno was named this week’s Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week behind a solid average of 13.0 points and 13.3 rebounds.

Puno zoomed past Mapua’s Clint Escamis, Jose Rizal University’s Marwin Dionisio, EAC’s Ralph Robin, and College of Saint Benilde’s Robi Nayve for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

The Filipino-Canadian is one of the main reasons why San Beda is riding on a four-game winning streak with a 7-2 record for the season behind league-leading Mapua University (8-1).

Puno, who was recommended to San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta by TNT guard Jayson Castro, flaunted his best game so far against Perpetual last Tuesday, putting together 12 points and tournament-best 17 rebounds en route to their comeback win.

He then followed it up with 16 points and 11 rebounds against San Sebastian before capping off the week with 11 markers and 12 boards against EAC.

Escueta lauded Puno’s efforts for San Beda, but said there’s more to come for him.

“Jom playing as a 3 is always an advantage for us. His activity in crashing the boards, his length and athleticism is an advantage for us,” the second-year coach said.

“That’s the reason why we took him and he knows it. We think it’s a blessing for the basketball community for him to go to San Beda instead of other schools. I’m sure he can do more.”

Puno, on the other hand, said his performances were all due to his readiness to contribute for the Red Lions.

“I just know my role coming into a game. I do whatever it takes to win. I really focused on positioning myself and time my rebounds just to help my team out.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LIONS

NCAA

RED LIONS

SAN BEDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Sports
fbtw
Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Sometimes, you should be careful about what you wish for.
Sports
fbtw
Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

2 hours ago
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the NBA's top scorers, have united into a dynamic duo that make the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

2 hours ago
Kheith Rhynne Cruz earned another achievement to her budding career, ruling the U19 girls singles of the World Table Tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

2 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama launches his bid to lead the San Antonio Spurs back to basketball's top table while the defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with