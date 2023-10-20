^

Sports

Doping a big no-no, says Obiena

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:19am
Doping a big no-no, says Obiena
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.
AFP / Ben Stansall

MANILA, Philippines --  Asian Games gold medalist EJ Obiena insists doping has no place in sports.

Obiena, who is accused of doping by Anais Lavillenie, the wife of French Olympic gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie, said this at a press conference Thursday.

For the Filipino pole vaulter, doping should never be done by athletes.

“I don’t think there is space in the sport for doping. All athletes get one chance to be an elite athlete and if you’re robbed of a moment, a split moment of that, you can never get it back,” the Olympian told reporters.

“I’ve been quite lucky to have competed and not be robbed of an opportunity due to a competitor being doped,” he added.

However, Obiena went back to the time when he was not able to get into the World Athletics Indoor Championship last year after failing to get an endorsement from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association due to their row.

“It hurts and I can’t get that time back. I don’t know if I would ever get a chance again to compete at that level that I could,” Obiena said.

“Therefore I believe that doping should never have space in this sport. The definition of sport should not even entertain doping.”

Obiena and his camp on Thursday released polygraph and EyeDetect test results, which showed him being truthful on questions about doping.

Because he has not been flagged by the World Anti-Doping Agency in the 34 times he was tested for banned substances, his camp opted to have a polygraph test and the “next-generation lie detector test.”

Here, the EyeDetect report showed that he had a “credible” Converus credibility score of 80 for doping and 99 for match fixing, which indicates “unlikely involvement or participation.”

Obiena, meanwhile, said he aims to join two indoor tilts, the World Championship and two outdoor competitions, before the Paris Olympics next year.

He is currently the No. 2 pole vaulter in the world, just behind Sweden’s Armand Duplantis and ahead of American Christopher Nilsen.

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More battles to fight

More battles to fight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
We continue to celebrate Gilas’ miracle moments at the Hangzhou Asian Games and why not? It was the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick released by Japan B.League team

Bolick released by Japan B.League team

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Fukushima Firebonds have released Robert Bolick from its roster, the team announced Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

11 hours ago
Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sports brands, continues to expand its presence in the Philippines as it unveils...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game 3 of their 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports on the road as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPVA: Regional volley league firing off Sunday

MPVA: Regional volley league firing off Sunday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
A new league has dawned on the Philippine volleyball scene.
Sports
fbtw
Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
“I’m here to work with TNT…teach some of the young guys some of the things I learned about being a successful...
Sports
fbtw
Ganapin eyes Asiad Para podium finish

Ganapin eyes Asiad Para podium finish

11 hours ago
A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was one-armed taekwondo jin Alain Ganapin, whose bid to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic...
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers, Griffins clash in Spikers&rsquo; Turf kickoff

Green Spikers, Griffins clash in Spikers’ Turf kickoff

11 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle and Fudgee Barr-Ateneo seek to make up for their absence in the Open Conference with strong showing in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with