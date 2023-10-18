Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

MANILA, Philippines — As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.

The tactician isn’t at all surprised to find his team in solo second in the standings, now at 5-1, after beating the UE Red Warriors in the first round on Wednesday.

Though far from being considered a favorite, Napa said that he has no qualms over the abilities of his team to go over and beyond expectations.

“10,000 [times] confident ako sa mga players ko na ito,” Napa said when asked about his team’s final four chances.

“Hindi ko naman ila-line-up ‘tong mga ‘to kung ‘di naman ako confident na kaya nila gawin yung imposible na ipinapagawa ko sa kanila,” he added.

Finishing third last year, Napa knows that there are still other giants in the league — like the unbeaten UP and defending champion Ateneo.

Even as their squad doesn’t gleam with the same star power as their rivals, the 42-year-old isn’t sweating.

“Hindi naman ako kagaya nung ibang teams na merong blue chips or superstar. Ginagawa ko lang silang superstar dun sa mga role nila kaya ako nagiging confident kasi alam kong kaya nilang makapasok,” he said.

“Wag naman sana mabati pero yun yung direksyon na gusto naming papunta. Kaya goals muna yung tinitingnan namin. We’re pushing ourselves to the limit para ipakita sa inyo na ito kami.”

Only the mighty Fighting Maroons have been able to blemish Napa and his Bulldogs this year, and all this, even though they entered the season with little to no fanfare.

Now as they prove their mettle, the Bulldogs hope to have a stronger bite than bark.

“We’re one of the contenders kahit wala kami sa radar nung summer. Tahimik lang kami. Hindi naman usapan yung summer e. Ang usapan yung season e. Alam ko confident ako sa mga ito, alam nila yung gusto naming mangayari,” said Napa.

“May mga pangarap din naman ang mga ito e.”

NU hopes to keep hold of second place when they face the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, October 21, at the UST QPav.