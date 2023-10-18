^

Sports

Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 5:54pm
Confident NU coach underscores Bulldogs' contender status
NU head coach Jeff Napa
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — As far as head coach Jeff Napa is concerned, the NU men’s basketball team is no underdogs in UAAP Season 86.

The tactician isn’t at all surprised to find his team in solo second in the standings, now at 5-1, after beating the UE Red Warriors in the first round on Wednesday.

Though far from being considered a favorite, Napa said that he has no qualms over the abilities of his team to go over and beyond expectations.

“10,000 [times] confident ako sa mga players ko na ito,” Napa said when asked about his team’s final four chances.

“Hindi ko naman ila-line-up ‘tong mga ‘to kung ‘di naman ako confident na kaya nila gawin yung imposible na ipinapagawa ko sa kanila,” he added.

Finishing third last year, Napa knows that there are still other giants in the league — like the unbeaten UP and defending champion Ateneo.

Even as their squad doesn’t gleam with the same star power as their rivals, the 42-year-old isn’t sweating.

“Hindi naman ako kagaya nung ibang teams na merong blue chips or superstar. Ginagawa ko lang silang superstar dun sa mga role nila kaya ako nagiging confident kasi alam kong kaya nilang makapasok,” he said.

“Wag naman sana mabati pero yun yung direksyon na gusto naming papunta. Kaya goals muna yung tinitingnan namin. We’re pushing ourselves to the limit para ipakita sa inyo na ito kami.”

Only the mighty Fighting Maroons have been able to blemish Napa and his Bulldogs this year, and all this, even though they entered the season with little to no fanfare.

Now as they prove their mettle, the Bulldogs hope to have a stronger bite than bark.
“We’re one of the contenders kahit wala kami sa radar nung summer. Tahimik lang kami. Hindi naman usapan yung summer e. Ang usapan yung season e. Alam ko confident ako sa mga ito, alam nila yung gusto naming mangayari,” said Napa.

“May mga pangarap din naman ang mga ito e.”

NU hopes to keep hold of second place when they face the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, October 21, at the UST QPav.

vuukle comment

BULLDOGS

JEFF NAPA

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

NU

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

Rice Vanguards enter MPBL conference semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion Nueva Ecija thwarted Pasay in Game 2, 71-62, to complete a series sweep and roar on to the semifinals of...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

Maroons try to hurdle Archers in road to 1st round sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up against chasing rivals as teams below scramble...
Sports
fbtw
NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

NAASCU 21st edition unwraps Monday at Astrodome

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities will hold its 21st edition with 10 schools seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

Maroons, Archers clash in interesting tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Alone at the summit, unbeaten University of the Philippines wants no let-up as the teams below scramble for handsome positions...
Sports
fbtw
Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

Esports World Federation leaders touch base with PSC

1 day ago
Officials and representatives of the Esports World Federation and General Association of World Sports Federations Macau China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

Tamaraws rally to squeak past Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The FEU Tamaraws completed a massive comeback as they grinded out a 49-46 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

Cardinals pull away from Chiefs to keep tight hold of solo lead

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Mapua needed a huge second quarter salvo in taking the fight out of a hapless Arellano University early and hammering out...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

Del Rosario fights back, rescues a 69 for joint 4th

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario bounced back strong from an early double-bogey slip with a run of backside birdies as she came away with...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

Creamline's Ced Domingo to play abroad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another Creamline Cool Smasher is taking her talents overseas. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with