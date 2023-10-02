Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic golf: Arevalo bombs out with 75; Guce ties for 3rd

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo tripped at the finish and blew her chance for an Epson Tour breakthrough as she faltered with a 75 and ended up at tied 22nd instead in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic won by Mexico’s Isabelle Fierro in Alabama Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Arevalo, whose flawless 65 anchored on a remarkable 23-putt performance at the Ol’ Colony course netted her a share of the lead with Fierro and compatriot Clariss Guce Friday, stayed in the title hunt despite a bogey-birdie card after 12 holes. But mishits and miscues on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 dropped her out of contention.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who missed seven fairways and seven greens and struggled with 32 putts, wound up with a 54-hole total of six-under 210 and fell to a share of 22nd with three others, including Canadian Alena Sharp, who made a 73.

Fierro took command early with back-to-back birdie feats from Nos. 1 and 7 but a double bogey on the ninth enabled Arevalo, Guce and a couple of others to remain in the chase.

But as Arevalo wavered, the Mexican picked herself up and birdied the 11th and secured the win with another birdie on the par-3 17th. She closed out with a 68 for a 13-under 203 worth $30,000 out of the total purse of $200,000 in the season-ending tournament.

Guce’s bid for a third Epson Tour victory also hit a snag with a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside round. Though she bounced back with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, the US-based Filipina failed to get up and down on No. 17 and finished with a 71.

She ended up at tied for third at 206.

American Laura Wearn missed forcing a playoff with a costly double-bogey on the 18th as she closed out with a 69 and settled for second at 205.