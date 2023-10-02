^

Sports

Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic golf: Arevalo bombs out with 75; Guce ties for 3rd

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 1:27pm
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic golf: Arevalo bombs out with 75; Guce ties for 3rd
Abby Arevalo
Instagram / Abby Arevalo

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo tripped at the finish and blew her chance for an Epson Tour breakthrough as she faltered with a 75 and ended up at tied 22nd instead in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic won by Mexico’s Isabelle Fierro in Alabama Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Arevalo, whose flawless 65 anchored on a remarkable 23-putt performance at the Ol’ Colony course netted her a share of the lead with Fierro and compatriot Clariss Guce Friday, stayed in the title hunt despite a bogey-birdie card after 12 holes. But mishits and miscues on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 dropped her out of contention.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who missed seven fairways and seven greens and struggled with 32 putts, wound up with a 54-hole total of six-under 210 and fell to a share of 22nd with three others, including Canadian Alena Sharp, who made a 73.

Fierro took command early with back-to-back birdie feats from Nos. 1 and 7 but a double bogey on the ninth enabled Arevalo, Guce and a couple of others to remain in the chase.

But as Arevalo wavered, the Mexican picked herself up and birdied the 11th and secured the win with another birdie on the par-3 17th. She closed out with a 68 for a 13-under 203 worth $30,000 out of the total purse of $200,000 in the season-ending tournament.

Guce’s bid for a third Epson Tour victory also hit a snag with a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside round. Though she bounced back with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14, the US-based Filipina failed to get up and down on No. 17 and finished with a 71.

She ended up at tied for third at 206.

American Laura Wearn missed forcing a playoff with a costly double-bogey on the 18th as she closed out with a 69 and settled for second at 205.

vuukle comment

ABBY AREVALO

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers on target

Archers on target

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
La Salle ushered in a new era under coach Topex Robinson with a bang by clobbering Far Eastern U, 87-76, in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Shootout seen in JPGT finale

Shootout seen in JPGT finale

13 hours ago
The best junior golfers of the country head to The Country Club in Laguna tomorrow for a test of nerves and skills in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes redemption vs Qatar

Gilas eyes redemption vs Qatar

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone must have taken a long, hard look at the crystal ball following the team’s disturbing 87-62...
Sports
fbtw

Bianca, Dottie in searing chase

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina made their moves in the second round to vault into a share of 11th going to the final push of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Saturday in Rogers, Arkansas.
Sports
fbtw

Reprieve for JL, rebound for Bombers

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Jose Rizal U got some doses of redemption yesterday with a win over Mapua and a reprieve for star guard JL delos Santos from the Commissioner’s Office.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No rust for returning UP gunner Cansino&nbsp;

No rust for returning UP gunner Cansino 

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
CJ Cansino reintroduced himself to the UAAP on Sunday, as he came up big with 19 points in the UP Fighting Maroons’...
Sports
fbtw
Cool bronze feat from rider Coo

Cool bronze feat from rider Coo

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
With less fanfare, Patrick Coo secured a bronze medal in men’s BMX racing Sunday, and kept Team Philippines moving forward...
Sports
fbtw
Time to rest for Asian pole vault king

Time to rest for Asian pole vault king

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
After winning the Asian Games gold medal in record fashion last Saturday, EJ Obiena will get something he truly deserves:...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters log best Asiad finish in 65 years

Philippine booters log best Asiad finish in 65 years

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
The Filipinas have no reason to frown after an 8-1 loss at the hands of the Japanese last Saturday cut short their drive at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with