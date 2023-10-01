Archers shoot down Tams to begin UAAP Season 86 bid

La Salle's Evan Nelle had a near-triple double against the FEU Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle Green Archers quelled a comeback attempt by the FEU Tamaraws to start off the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament with a win, 87-76, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

La Salle led by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, 63-43, following a layup by CJ Austria.

The Green Archers looked like they would be breezing through to the end, but the Tamaraws charged back and cut the lead to seven, 73-80, following a transition layup by Royce Alforque.

However, Austria played the fireman role as he dropped in a layup with 1:30 remaining in the game.

A Michael Phillips alley-oop dunk off a slick pass by Kevin Quiambao sank the dagger right into FEU's hearts, 84-73 with a little over a minute remaining.

Evan Nelle led La Salle with a near-triple double, finishing with 15 points, 12 dimes and eight rebounds.

Quiambao, meanwhile, had a monster double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Xyrus Torres led FEU with 19 points.

La Salle never trailed in the game, as they shot 29-of-69 from the field.

The win came in the debut of new La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

"It is really a surreal feeling, finally, coaching here in the UAAP especially for DLSU. I mean, I am just so grateful for the opportunity to be here with these fine gentlemen here," Robinson told reporters.