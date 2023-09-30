Philippine badminton squad tests mettle in BWF World Junior tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- A lean six-man Philippine junior badminton team is set to leave Manila for the United States on Saturday to compete in the prestigious 23rd Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships slated October 2-8 at the Podium in Spokane, Washington.

The team, composed of Jamal Pandi, Robert Ishmael Ramos, Althea Dawn Ocampo, John Benedict Gam, Joshua Martinez and Andrea Hernandez, will vie for pride and honor in the tournament, which attracted over 400 players from more than 30 countries.

Former national player and now US-based Northern Virginia Badminton Club coach Christopher "Toffer" Flores was appointed coach by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBA).

“As a former national player, it is my pride and honor to coach for the Philippine Badminton athletes and be part of the sport’s biggest world event,” Flores said in a Facebook post.

“There are so many challenges particularly in visa application, hopefully makompleto na lahat before the tournament start on Monday (Tuesday in Manila). Right now, si Pandi (Jamal) yun may kompletong dokumento,” added Flores, who migrated in the US two years ago.