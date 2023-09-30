^

Sports

Philippine badminton squad tests mettle in BWF World Junior tilt

Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 5:43pm
Philippine badminton squad tests mettle in BWF World Junior tilt
Coach Toffer Flores

MANILA, Philippines -- A lean six-man Philippine junior badminton team is set to leave Manila for the United States on Saturday to compete in the prestigious 23rd Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships slated October 2-8 at the Podium in Spokane, Washington.

The team, composed of Jamal Pandi, Robert Ishmael Ramos, Althea Dawn Ocampo, John Benedict Gam, Joshua Martinez and Andrea Hernandez, will vie for pride and honor in the tournament, which attracted over 400 players from more than 30 countries.

Former national player and now US-based Northern Virginia Badminton Club coach Christopher "Toffer" Flores was appointed coach by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBA).

“As a former national player, it is my pride and honor to coach for the Philippine Badminton athletes and be part of the sport’s biggest world event,” Flores said in a Facebook post.

“There are so many challenges particularly in visa application, hopefully makompleto na lahat before the tournament start on Monday (Tuesday in Manila). Right now, si Pandi (Jamal) yun may kompletong dokumento,” added Flores, who migrated in the US two years ago.

vuukle comment

BADMINTON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

Gilas faces tough challenge in Jordan, RHJ

By Abac Cordero | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas returns to the floor today to face Jordan, a team that poses a clear and present danger for the Filipinos...
Sports
fbtw

Ateneo starts title defense vs NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Ateneo opens its title-retention bid in an expected knife-edge duel with ever-pesky National U as host University of the East locks horn with the new-look Santo Tomas in the highly-anticipated opener of UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

Women's hoops continue to get share of spotlight in UAAP Season 86

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine women’s basketball is looking to maintain its upward momentum as collegiate action resumes in the UAAP this...
Sports
fbtw
Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

Women hoopers, men spikers also get crack at Collegiate Press Corps weekly player awards

1 day ago
Women’s basketball and men’s volleyball will get their due recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps have decided...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel&rsquo;s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

San Miguel’s Fajardo leads PBA MVP race anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Six-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is again leading the race for the league’s most coveted individual...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

Talion, Tambalque ready for JPGT golf tilt national finals

1 hour ago
Levonne Talion and Patrick Tambalque hope to ride the momentum of their respective flourishing elims campaign and push forward...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors slay Tigers in UAAP opener

Warriors slay Tigers in UAAP opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
THE UE Red Warriors repulsed the UST Growling Tigers, 80-70, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to start the...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam outpoints foe to make Asiad quarters

Paalam outpoints foe to make Asiad quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s boxing competition in the Hangzhou...
Sports
fbtw
Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Guce sizzles with 68, trails leaders by 1 in Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce banked on a solid frontside charge to shoot a four-under 68 and trail American Auston Kim, Alena Sharp of Canada...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with