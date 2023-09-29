Adamson retires Jerom Lastimosa's jersey number

Jerom Lastimosa, who spearheaded the Falcons’ surprise Final Four appearance last season, is eyeing to return to the court this season after sustaining an injury.

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons retired the No. 7 jersey of point guard Jerom Lastimosa on Friday.

“No other member of the Soaring Falcons Basketball Men’s Team may wear this number again, in recognition of Jerom Lastimosa’s remarkable journey as an athlete,” Adamson said in a statement.

One of the best point guards in college basketball, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.

Lastimosa was also named a member of last season’s Mythical Five.

He also represented Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Games this year.

Amid rumors of international offers, the playmaker returned to Adamson for his final year of eligibility.