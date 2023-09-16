^

PBA launches 'StreetBallers' esports tilt

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 3:17pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association has taken another leap to bringing the beloved game closer to the Filipinos’ hearts, as it has been for decades.

But this time around, the Asia’s first pro league ventured into the booming virtual arena with the official launch of the PBA Esports Bakbakan: StreetBallers by Playpark at the Dark League Studios headquarters Saturday in Libis, Quezon City.

The PBA Esports, in partnership with Dark League Studious, lured eight teams from all over the country to slug it out for the inaugural title of StreetBallers, which ensembles the real basketball game every Filipino love ever since albeit through a 3x3 match.

“It’s the closest online game to what we have here in the Philippines. It’s where you can really play basketball. Tatluhan na!,” said Dark League Studios CEO AC Valdenor.

It’s the second esports tournament for the PBA and Dark League Studious after a successful Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), competition among the league’s 12 franchise teams last summer.

But compared to MLBB, which is a role-playing game for players to field respective heroes, StreetBallers is a typical street ball game around the Philippines with three players in each team.

“It’s unique for it has the strongest relevance with the PBA. It’s a 3x3 but only in mobile. It’s super close to the physical sports,” added Carlo Giron, project lead for PBA Esports.

From over 20 teams nationwide during the qualifiers, the PBA Esports StreetBallers are now down to eight teams in Batang 90s, MNN, Diablo, Ovlord, Triple Threat, Southstars, HGL and Minana.

All teams started their run in the double-round robin elimination format yesterday until the grand finals featuring the Top 3 teams on September 30.

Playpark public relations and communications manager Jayson Dayrit and regional product lead LJ Peniera said the partnership with PBA Esports and Dark League Studios is only the beginning for StreetBallers with a regional showpiece in the works.

A representative from the Philippines through a series of qualifiers called StreetKings will duke it out against bets from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia for the first international StreetBallers crown.

StreetQueens for female players is also in the pipeline for Playpark aside from plans to introduce 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 tournaments.

With different Esports ventures now, ball is life indeed for the PBA – on and off the court.

