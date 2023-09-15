^

Gilas improves 2 spots in latest FIBA rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 8:49pm
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas rose two slots in the latest FIBA rankings.

According to the new FIBA rankings dated September 10, the Philippine team is now ranked 38th from 40th.

The Filipinos won one game in the recently concluded FIBA World Cup here in Manila.

They lost against the Dominican Republic, Angola, Italy and South Sudan.

Gilas, however, defeated China in its final game of the tournament.

The win made Gilas eligible for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year, where four slots will be up for grabs.

The Philippines is the No. 8 Asian country in the world, FIBA's latest rankings added.

It is behind World No. 4 Australia, No. 21 New Zealand, No. 26 Japan, No. 27 Iran, No. 28 Lebanon, No. 29 China and No. 32 Jordan.

Japan and Lebanon, which both won multiple games in the world cup, jumped 11 and 16 spots in the rankings, respectively.

Meanwhile, the United States regained the top spot in the rankings, despite not winning a medal in the World Cup.

Spain is second, while World Cup champions Germany jumped eight spaces to third.

Australia and silver medalists Serbia complete the top five teams in the world.

