^

Sports

Germany rules FIBA World Cup and the world better watch out

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 11:58am
Germany rules FIBA World Cup and the world better watch out
In a year where their national basketball icon, Dirk Nowitzki, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Germany won it all. And they will be favorites for the Olympics that will be held in Paris in 2024.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Germany are World Cup winners.

No, not that World Cup (FIFA). But the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In ascending to basketball’s summit, they defeated those two old great powers, the United States, 113-111, and Serbia, 83-77. Whether the two teams were incomplete or not even at their best is beside the point. After all, you get what you give.

When one mentions “Die Mannschaft” one can say, “Ah, that’s the football team.”

Today, forevermore, Germany’s national basketball team earned their stripes, their claim to the moniker, and their place in the basketball firmament. Their third place in EuroBasket is no fluke.

Quick. Sound the alarms. The Germans are not only good in football, but in basketball too. They went undefeated — 8-0 — in winning the FIBA World Cup!

In my honest opinion, this FIBA World Cup win will do for Germany what the 1998 FIFA World Cup title did for France. It will grow the sport and it will reflect the multi-racial team that is an effect of globalization.

In a time where nationalists are decrying immigration, can this stem the tide?

Isaac Bongo hails from the Congo. Though born in Berlin to a German mother, Maodo Lo’s father is Senegalese.

FIBA World Cup Most Valuable Player Dennis Schroder was born in Braunschweig to a German father and a Gambian mother.

David Kramer was born in Slovakia where his German father, Roman, was playing professional hoops. His mother is Slovakian.

Johannes Thiemann is a German-born player to a Cameroonian father and a German mother. 

Furthermore, eight of the 12 players who won gold in Manila play professional basketball outside Germany. That means they are beginning to export basketball players. 

The exposure abroad has obviously helped them reach this high level.

Brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner both played for former NBA star Juwan Howard in Michigan. That helped in their growth of the game and both are now in the NBA alongside Daniel Theis and Schroder. 

The Germans are known for their efficiency and ability to build strong, durable, classy and sleek winners, whether it be their world famous automobiles, their economy or their football teams. 

Their world champions — look at them — 51.1% field goal percentage, 79.1% accuracy from the free throw line, 38.1% accuracy from 3-point range, 22.5 assists per game, 8.1 steals per game, an efficiency rating of 112.5, fourth best in the tournament, and 18.5 fouls per game (eighth fewest in this competition) against 10.5 turnovers (fourth lowest in the tournament).

If that isn’t efficient, then I don’t know what is. 

In a year where their national basketball icon, Dirk Nowitzki, was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, they won it all. And they will be favorites for the Olympics that will be held in Paris in 2024.

You can only imagine what this will mean to the German people and how many more kids will be taking up the game. And you know what happens when the Germans put their minds to doing something.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GERMANY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

Expensive Manila World Cup tickets affected attendance, says FIBA

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Basketball governing body FIBA revealed that high ticket prices played a key role in the less-than expected crowds drawn to...
Sports
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

'We’re here to stay': FIBA World Cup champs Germany can still get better, says Franz Wagner

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Germany plans to remain a basketball force to be reckoned with, forward Franz Wagner said following their 88-77 win over Serbia...
Sports
fbtw
Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

Schroder wants respect for Germany after FIBA World Cup title win

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Dennis Schroder wants their 2023 FIBA World Cup win to have a positive impact back home as Germany brought home its first-ever...
Sports
fbtw

World Cup experience like no other

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
It’s a spectacle like no other as the Philippines – with co-hosts Japan and Indonesia – housed the FIBA Basketball World Cup in flying colors.
Sports
fbtw

Animam jersey to FIBA Museum

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Jack Danielle Animam, the 6’5” center of the Philippine national women’s basketball team, continues to make history.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dillon Brooks' tireless shooting work reaps dividends

Dillon Brooks' tireless shooting work reaps dividends

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Countless hours practicing and trying to perfect his shot paid off for Dillon Brooks, as he shot his career high in the just-concluded...
Sports
fbtw
Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st

Saso ties for 5th; Ardina ends up 61st

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso rallied with a couple of late birdies but it was not strong enough to merit her a title crack as she finished tied...
Sports
fbtw
'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder &lsquo;has taken over&rsquo; German basketball

'Dirk before, Dennis now': Germany coach says Schroder ‘has taken over’ German basketball

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With Dennis Schroder leading the Germans to an 8-0 sweep of the World Cup and being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player,...
Sports
fbtw
Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

Sean Strickland upsets Israel Adesanya to seize UFC middleweight title

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Sean Strickland, the fifth-ranked challenger to erstwhile UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s title, executed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with