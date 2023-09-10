Star-laden USA teams not possible all the time, says Melo

MANILA, Philippines -- Sending a powerhouse Team USA squad to every international tournament is not possible, multi-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony said.

This after some individuals on social media called for NBA superstars to be included in Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, as they bowed to Germany in the semifinal of the tournament.

This is also the second straight FIBA World Cup competition that Team USA did not reach the final.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Anthony underscored the need to develop young NBA stars for future international competitions.

He also reiterated that the players in this year’s Team USA are “professional players on their respective teams.”

“You know, you cannot send the powerhouse everytime. We are talking about development, so we’re developing these young guys, these young talents to be able to compete around the world this year, next year, in the next world cups and Olympics,” Anthony told reporters.

He said that there are more than 400 players in the NBA, and they have their reasons for not suiting up for the national team.

“You just don’t know the injuries, what guys are going through, the timing of everything and I understand what it means to put that uniform on, that jersey on. At the end of the day, everybody has their own thing that’s going on, their own decisions and own people that’s talking to them and their own reasons why,” Anthony said.

“It depends. I would love to send the cream of the crop out here every year to compete at the highest level but we have to respect those guys that are out there too,” he added.

The USA will be facing Team Canada for the bronze medal on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony bared that it is important for Team USA to bounce back and grab the bronze medal.

America’s defeat against Germany is the first in history.

It is also the first time Germany is going to the FIBA World Cup final.