Latvia turns back Italy in FIBA World Cup classifications

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 6:44pm
Latvia's Davis Bertans collars the rebound.
MANILA, Philippines – Latvia is assured of the fifth or sixth seed in the FIBA World Cup after turning back a furious rally by the Simone Fontecchio-less Italy to win, 87-82, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

With Latvia holding a two-point lead, 84-82, late in the fourth quarter, their ball movement came in full display, culminating in a pass to Andrejs Grazulis, who hit a big 3-pointer to give them an 87-82 lead with 24 seconds remaining. 

Italy’s Stefano Tonut missed a 3-point on the other end as Latvia came away with win. 

It was an entertaining all-European clash, as the two teams traded double-digit leads. 

Italy started off hot from the get-go, leading by as much as 13 points. However, Latvia retaliated and took a 14-point lead in the third quarter. 

Italy cut the lead to three late in the third quarter, but Latvia finished the period with a 7-3 run to mount a seven-point lead, 67-60, heading into the final canto. 

The two teams exchanged baskets down the line, but Latvia did just enough to ensure the victory. 

Grazulis led Latvia with a 28-point, six-rebound performance. 

Luigi Datome had 20 points for Italy. 

Latvia will be facing the winner of the Slovenia-Lithuania game at the same venue to settle who goes fifth and sixth in the tournament. 

Italy, meanwhile, will face the loser of the game, to determine the seventh and eighth spots. 

The classification games are set on Saturday.

