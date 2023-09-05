Nine-of-13 shooting clip still 'poor' for Serbia star

Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic holds his Player of the Game trophy.

MANILA, Philippines – Bogdan Bogdanovic lamented his “poor” shooting from the field after their 87-68 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal win over Lithuania Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bogdanovic sparked the huge win for Serbia, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-4, from deep as they are off to the semifinal round.

But the shooting guard said he still is not satisfied with his sniping.

“I still think, personally, I did not shoot well for 3. But I am happy that we won,” he told reporters after the game.

Bogdanovic’s last two games for Serbia has been very efficient.

Before the 9-of 13 clip against Lithuania, he shot a perfect 7-of-7 against the Dominican Republic.

However, before the perfect shooting game, Bogdanovic had a horrendous 18-point outing against Italy, where he shot 4o-of-16 from the field and 1-of-13 from 3-point territory.

For the tournament, Bogdanovic is shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.2% from rainbow country.

Serbia posted a 33-of-60 clip against Lithuania, which he described as “good.”

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic said they will be monitoring the game between Canada and Slovenia on Wednesday, as they will face the winner in the semis.