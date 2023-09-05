^

Sports

Nine-of-13 shooting clip still 'poor' for Serbia star

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 8:28pm
Nine-of-13 shooting clip still 'poor' for Serbia star
Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovic holds his Player of the Game trophy.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Bogdan Bogdanovic lamented his “poor” shooting from the field after their 87-68 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal win over Lithuania Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Bogdanovic sparked the huge win for Serbia, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-4, from deep as they are off to the semifinal round.

But the shooting guard said he still is not satisfied with his sniping.

“I still think, personally, I did not shoot well for 3. But I am happy that we won,” he told reporters after the game. 

Bogdanovic’s last two games for Serbia has been very efficient. 

Before the 9-of 13 clip against Lithuania, he shot a perfect 7-of-7 against the Dominican Republic.

However, before the perfect shooting game, Bogdanovic had a horrendous 18-point outing against Italy, where he shot 4o-of-16 from the field and 1-of-13 from 3-point territory. 

For the tournament, Bogdanovic is shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.2% from rainbow country. 

Serbia posted a 33-of-60 clip against Lithuania, which he described as “good.” 

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic said they will be monitoring the game between Canada and Slovenia on Wednesday, as they will face the winner in the semis.

vuukle comment

BOGDAN BOGDANOVIC

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SERBIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

Serbian player undergoes kidney removal surgery after hit in FIBA World Cup game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila just had one of its few dark spots amidst a smooth sailing so far marked by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

Marcial: FIBA World Cup a win for Gilas, Philippines

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
For PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gilas Pilipinas and Filipino basketball fans still came out as winners in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

World Cup draws blockbuster crowd

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
The Filipinos’ intense love for the game was a major selling point when the Philippines made a bid to bring the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

Quarterfinals-bound Serbia learns from Italy loss

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough come-from-behind defeat against Italy, Serbia said they learned their lessons and ensured that they will...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

Clarkson behind Doncic in scoring

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Jordan Clarkson emerged as the second-leading scorer in the FIBA Basketball World Cup just behind Luka...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Has Maharlika Manila FC turned a new leaf?

Has Maharlika Manila FC turned a new leaf?

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Maharlika Manila FC defeated top-rated Sino Football Club, 3-1, last weekend in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Intense race expected at 5150 Dapitan

Intense race expected at 5150 Dapitan

6 hours ago
The 5150 Dapitan Philippines will be quick with a fast race course in place but the heat factor can make or break one’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala dominates local bet, advances in W100 Tokyo round of 16

Eala dominates local bet, advances in W100 Tokyo round of 16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Alex Eala is off to the next round of the W100 Tokyo after sweeping Japanese bet Natsumi Kawaguchi, 6-4, 6-3, Tuesday mo...
Sports
fbtw
World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

World title-seeking Suarez gets backing from Singsons

6 hours ago
Vintage boxer Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez got a huge boost in his desire to win the “big one”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with