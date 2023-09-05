Serbia ends Lithuania run, claims first FIBA World Cup semis seat

Bogdan Bogdanovic starred for Serbia with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup after stopping a red-hot Lithuania squad, 87-68, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was a classic battle between the two European giants, which traded blows early on.

But Bogdan Bogdanovic caught fire in the second quarter as Serbia was able to create some separation.

A 3-pointer by Bogdanovic with 10 seconds remaining in the first half gave Serbia a double-digit lead, 49-38, heading into the third quarter.

The Serbians rode the momentum as they led by as much as 25 points.

Serbia's free-flowing offense and exquisite ball movement were just too much for Lithuania, which is coming off a five-game win streak, including a huge win over USA on Sunday.

Lithuania's hot start turned ice cold in the second half as they just could not find their way to score.

Turnovers did not help Lithuania either, as Serbia's suffocating defense caused their foes to turn the ball over 15 times, resulting in 21 points.

Bogdanovic led Serbia with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Tadas Sedekerskis spearheaded Lithuania with 14 markers.

Serbia will be waiting for the winner of the clash between the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia and the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Canada on Wednesday.

Lithuania, which was undefeated until Tuesday's game, will be facing the loser between Canada and Slovenia to settle the final tournament’s final seedings.