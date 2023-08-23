Ankle injury forces Kingad to withdraw from ONE bout

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay’s Danny Kingad had to withdraw from his fight against China’s Hu Yong at the ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs Superbon following an injury.

Kingad, who was slated to fight Hu at the mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Thailand October 7, reportedly suffered an ankle injury during training.

“I was looking forward to the opportunity to compete and showcase my skills in the ring. However, my current physical condition leaves me unable to perform at my best and poses a risk to my health and well-being,” said ONE Championship’s No. 3-ranked flyweight contender.

Eko Roni Saputra, who was defeated by Kingad in February of this year, will be facing Hu instead.

Kingad has a 15-3 win-loss MMA record.

Before the unanimous decision win over Saputra, Kingad lost via unanimous decision against Kairat Akhmetov December 2021.