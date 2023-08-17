Basketball stars set to descend on MOA Arena for FIBA World Cup

Children from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) stand on the court as the United States national anthem is performed with (L-R) Austin Reaves #15, Walker Kessler #14, Jaren Jackson Jr. #13, Josh Hart #12, Jalen Brunson #11, Anthony Edwards #10, Bobby Portis #9, Paolo Banchero #8, Brandon Ingram #7, Cam Johnson #6, Mikal Bridges #5 and Tyrese Haliburton #4 of the United States before a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Puerto Rico, 117-74.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans and spectators from around the world will be in for a treat beyond just rallying behind the Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City as more protagonists, headlined by Team USA, are out to make some noise at the nearby Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The Philippines, co-hosts with Japan and Indonesia, has 16 of the 32 teams scattered in two venues for the group phase, and the MOA Arena emerges as one of the hotspots featuring four of the Top 20 ranked teams duking it out for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on August 25 to September 10.

From a bevy of distinguished NBA coaches to players, MOA Arena — which will also host the final phase including the championship — boasts it all with a stacked cast in Group C (USA, Jordan, New Zealand and Greece) and Group D (Montenegro, Mexico, Egypt and Lithuania).

Team USA, world No. 2 and reigning Olympic gold medalist, which was personally chosen by the Philippines to play here, is parading a young squad without the usual star players but will be under the tutelage of NBA champion coaches Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors and Filipino-American pride Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

Former Philippine national team member as a naturalized player in Chip Engelland, who is an assistant coach now, is also part of the USA delegation, which will star reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando).

All-Star players Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) with fan favorite Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers are also in the fray for Team USA installed as still the team to beat in the World Cup.

New York’s Jalen Brunson, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, and Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, who are considered franchise players of their squads, with Josh Hart (NYK), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn) and Jordan Clarkson’s teammate Walker Kessler of Utah completing the squad.

More NBA players will showcase their wares at the MOA Arena led by New Orleans Pelicans slotman Jonas Valanciunas of world No. 8 Lithuania and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic of world No. 18 Montenegro.

World No. 9 Greece, albeit without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, New Zealand and Asian powerhouse Jordan are also armed with capable international players to give Team USA a run for its own money in Group C.

Egypt and Mexico, too, as they are aiming to go fire with fire against Group D’s top guns in Lithuania and Montenegro.

This early, the MOA Arena in partnership with Smart and PLDT has already teased fans around the world by transforming the MOA globe into a giant basketball inside a rim with the expected arrival of delegates this weekend.

The Mall of Asia has turned into a Ball of Asia — and the world as well — as the world-class mall and arena brace for the biggest basketball spectacle on the planet.