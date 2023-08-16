Ferrari Driver Academy taps in Cebu ace karter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Karting sensation William John Riley Go relishes with pride in his heart being the lone Filipino in the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection program slated on Sept. 23-27 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

“I’m thrilled to share the exciting news that I’ve been selected to take part in the upcoming Ferrari Driver Academy Trials (FDA) next month. This Selection Program is where Ferrari chooses the next drivers they want to include in their Ferrari Driver Academy,” the Cebuano wunderkind posted on his Facebook page.

According to Time Attack Manila, the FDA is widely considered as the “junior team” of Scuderia Ferrari where they develop young talent, push them up the ranks, with the goal of promoting one of them into their Formula 1 team someday.

From more than 100 applications, the list was narrowed down to 25 of the best young talents from India, New Zealand, Australia, China, South Korea, and the Philippines with Go as the lone entry.

The top six drivers after the five-day event get one last shot to impress the FDA and Motorsport Australia representatives for a shot in the FDA Scouting World Finals this October.