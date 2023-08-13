Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

Regina Jurado stood as the Golden Tigresses' leader in the SSL, as they secure a bronze medal finish.

MANILA, Philippines -- With several departures following UAAP Season 85, the UST Golden Tigresses are in need of an on-court leader.

Following their Shakey's Super League (SSL) bronze medal finish, they may have found it already.

UST's Regina Jurado has been a steady presence for the young Tigresses since the start of the SSL, leading the "substitute team" to the semifinals where they lost in five sets to finalist DLSU Lady Spikers.

And Jurado has been relishing the opportunity to lead the team.

"There is [a bit of] pressure [to lead the team,] but of course, someone has to step up inside the court," Jurado told reporters in Filipino, after UST secured the bronze medal against the Perpetual Lady Altas, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday.

"Last year was my rookie season, and now, I am one of those who should be relied on," she added.

"I really needed to step up."

The 5-foot-7 Jurado, a former UST high school star, was one of the key cogs in the team during the national invitationals.

For his part, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes said Jurado is a natural leader.

"Being a leader is already in her blood," Reyes told reporters in Filipino.

The Tigresses had a number of setbacks in the UAAP off-season after veterans Eya Laure, Aimee Hernandez and Milena Alessandrini left the team.

But this did not stop the España-based spikers from having a podium finish in the league, even if they were only tapped by the SSL after the NU Bulldogs begged off from the tournament due to national team commitments.

The Tigresses were led in the national invitationals by Jurado, super rookie Angeline Poyos and Xyza Gula.

And the team is looking to carry the momentum from the SSL to the UAAP.

"We are very happy that the system is already ingrained in the players," Reyes said.