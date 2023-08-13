^

Sports

Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 12:01pm
Regina Jurado steps up to leader role for Golden Tigresses
Regina Jurado stood as the Golden Tigresses' leader in the SSL, as they secure a bronze medal finish.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- With several departures following UAAP Season 85, the UST Golden Tigresses are in need of an on-court leader.

Following their Shakey's Super League (SSL) bronze medal finish, they may have found it already.

UST's Regina Jurado has been a steady presence for the young Tigresses since the start of the SSL, leading the "substitute team" to the semifinals where they lost in five sets to finalist DLSU Lady Spikers.

And Jurado has been relishing the opportunity to lead the team.

"There is [a bit of] pressure [to lead the team,] but of course, someone has to step up inside the court," Jurado told reporters in Filipino, after UST secured the bronze medal against the Perpetual Lady Altas, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday.

"Last year was my rookie season, and now, I am one of those who should be relied on," she added.

"I really needed to step up."

The 5-foot-7 Jurado, a former UST high school star, was one of the key cogs in the team during the national invitationals.

For his part, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes said Jurado is a natural leader.

"Being a leader is already in her blood," Reyes told reporters in Filipino.

The Tigresses had a number of setbacks in the UAAP off-season after veterans Eya Laure, Aimee Hernandez and Milena Alessandrini left the team.

But this did not stop the España-based spikers from having a podium finish in the league, even if they were only tapped by the SSL after the NU Bulldogs begged off from the tournament due to national team commitments.

The Tigresses were led in the national invitationals by Jurado, super rookie Angeline Poyos and Xyza Gula.

And the team is looking to carry the momentum from the SSL to the UAAP.

"We are very happy that the system is already ingrained in the players," Reyes said.

vuukle comment

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

PHILIPPINE COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles fall to Japan's Hakuoh, relegated to battle for 3rd in World University Basketball Series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed out of the World University Basketball Series after getting routed by Japan’s Hakuoh...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

Filipinas visit Gilas in practice

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A few weeks after a historic FIFA World Cup stint, the Filipinas visited the training of Gilas Pilipinas at the Philsports...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie issue: A tough call

Scottie issue: A tough call

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is hoping Scottie Thompson hits full recovery by next week. Otherwise, the Nationals have no choice but to...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

ArenaPlus backs FIBA World Cup

1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Cignal TV and ArenaPlus have signed a partnership in preparation for the upcoming FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

Ateneo scores blowout win to open World University Basketball Series title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kicked off its defense of the World University Basketball Series title with an 88-50 drubbing of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

Eala thwarts Dutch foe, barges into W25 Roehampton finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
One more win, and Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is the champion of the W25 Roehampton competition in the UK.
Sports
fbtw
Joshua overcomes jeers to stop stand-in opponent Helenius

Joshua overcomes jeers to stop stand-in opponent Helenius

4 hours ago
Former world champion Anthony Joshua needed seven rounds to stop stand-in opponent Robert Helenius in their heavyweight bout...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle sets stage for decisive Game 3

La Salle sets stage for decisive Game 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
La Salle exacted vengeance on Adamson with a bang, scoring a 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 sweep to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz wins bronze in benchrest shooting

Cruz wins bronze in benchrest shooting

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
Miguel Archangel Cruz, a 16-year-old Filipino amateur shooter, bagged a bronze medal in the recent Fifth World Rimfire and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with