Lee, Suzuki dominate final round to win JPGT crowns

May 31, 2024 | 4:31pm
Lee, Suzuki dominate final round to win JPGT crowns
Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki pose with their championship medals.
LUBAO, Pampanga – Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki turned the final round of the 15-18 division of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 2 into commanding victories as they posted similar 73s at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here Friday.

Lee, who all but secured her second consecutive JPGT crown by amassing a 17-stroke lead over Reese Ng in the third round, finished with a 37-36 card, mixing three birdies with four bogeys. Her four-day total of three-under 285 bested Ng by 20 shots, setting a new record early in the series.

Ng closed with a 76 for a 305 aggregate while Lia Duque placed third with a 310, matching Lee’s over-over par score on both the first and third nines of the Pradera Verde golf complex.

The Korean’s stellar performance, highlighted by a brilliant six-under 66 in the first round, eclipsed Geoffrey Tan’s 19-shot triumph in the boys’ 11-14 category Thursday.

“In the last nine holes, I was super relaxed, having fun and felt no pressure,” said Lee, who initially aimed to score as low as possible. “But after going one-over at the front nine, I told myself, maybe not under-par but just do my best till the end.”

“The fairway conditions were tough because of the weather, but I don’t feel bad about that because I still did my best and had fun. I think that’s what matters,” she added.

With a series of imposing victories, the 16-year-old believes she’s ready to turn professional.

“I’ll wait another month to join amateur tournaments. In July, I might try to turn pro. I’m not in a hurry, but I really want to experience the field in the LPGT (Ladies Philippine Golf Tour) and see what it feels like to be a professional,” said Lee.

Suzuki, meanwhile, secured a six-shot victory over Tristan Padilla in the premier division on a 288 total. The Manila Southwoods standout extended his overnight five-stroke lead to nine with a run of eight pars against Padilla’s four consecutive bogeys in the first nine.

Suzuki’s closing one-over par card also proved enough to cushion the impact of a wavering 38 finish.

Reflecting on his performance this week, Suzuki emphasized the need to improve his patience especially during challenging stretches of competition.

“I think the only thing I need to work on at this stage is my patience. I tend to rush my shots,” said Suzuki, referring on his second-round struggle where he scored a 78 after an impressive opening 70. He, however, rebounded with a remarkable 67 in the pivotal round, leading to his runaway victory.

Padilla staged a late rally with three birdies in a solid closing effort in the third nine, but ultimately, his 74 led to a 294 total for second. Mark Kobayashi claimed third place with a 301, also after a two-over card.

Lee’s victory mirrored Shinichi’s younger brother Ryuji’s second consecutive win in the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. The duo had also dominated their respective categories in the circuit’s opening leg at Splendido Taal two weeks ago.

Ryuji Suzuki emerged as the standout player in the 8-10 age division, while Georgina Handog secured the girls’ crown in the youngest category, and Lisa Sarines reigned supreme in the girls’ 11-14 play of the series supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Looking ahead, the third leg of the series, which aims to nurture young talent and promote the sport in a cooperative environment, resumes on June 10-13 at Pinewoods Golf Club in Baguio. The tour will then head to the Visayas for a three-leg stint in Iloilo, Bacolod and Negros Occidental.

GOLF
