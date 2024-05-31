^

DigiPlus doubles thrill with BingoPlus Poker, TongIts+

Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 6:30pm
DigiPlus doubles thrill with BingoPlus Poker, TongIts+

MANILA, Philippines – DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment companies in the country, continues to expand its product offerings with BingoPlus Poker and Tongits+.

BingoPlus Poker is an all-in-one card app that offers a range of card games that can be enjoyed by both casual and more experienced players. BingoPlus Poker houses various games that players can enjoy like TongIts, Lucky 9, Pusoy and many more. Players can try their luck and play bets by playing online through its website, gamefun.ph. 

Meanwhile, Tongits+ brings the fun and excitement of playing the well-loved Filipino casual card game online by playing against other players and redeeming rewards.

Just like in arcades, players can redeem rewards through virtual coins they earn by playing the game. Players can also gain virtual coins by completing app tasks or simply by tuning to Tongits+’s livestream which airs Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on its official Facebook Page and Community Fan Page.

“We are very excited to share our new games with more Filipinos. At DigiPlus, we’ll continue to develop games to deliver fun and enjoyment to everyone, anytime and anywhere,” DigiPlus president Andy Tsui said.

These latest offerings form part of DigiPlus’ move to continue to invest in new technologies and product development as part of its strategic priorities that would enable the company to sustain its growth momentum and achieve its goal to become the number one diversified leisure and entertainment hub in the country.

BingoPlus Poker is now available through gamefun.ph while TongIts+ is available for download on Google Play.

