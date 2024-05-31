^

Sports

Matthew Wright leaves Kyoto in Japan B.League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 6:26pm
Matthew Wright leaves Kyoto in Japan B.League
Matthew Wright
Facebook / Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Phoenix Fuel Master Matthew Wright has parted ways with his Japan B.League team Kyoto Hannaryz, the guard announced.

Wright, on his Instagram page, bid farewell to Kyoto after spending two years with the team, two weeks after the Hannaryz said they will negotiate Wright's new contract.

"I want to thank Kyoto for two unforgettable years. What an incredible city and fan base to be able to play for," he said in a post on Wednesday.

"A piece of me will always be in Kyoto. My family and I appreciate everything the organization and fans have done for us," he added.

Wright averaged 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.

In April, he dropped 37 points against the Saga Ballooners.

Despite having constant huge performances for his team, the Hannaryz struggled throughout the year, finishing with a 17-43 win-loss record.

The sharpshooter posted a photo of him hoisting up a halfcourt 3-pointer, which was his "last bucket scored in a Hannaryz jersey."

"A moment in time to cap off a journey I won’t soon forget."

The 33-year-old signed with Kyoto in 2022 after six years with the Fuel Masters.

vuukle comment

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

MATTHEW WRIGHT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons zoom past Tamaraws to stay unbeaten in Filoil preseason cagefest

Maroons zoom past Tamaraws to stay unbeaten in Filoil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons remained unblemished in the FilOil EcoOil preseason cup after steamrolling...
Sports
fbtw

Celebrating Coach Joe’s legacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
In case you haven’t heard, there’s an amazing basketball reference book, authored by coach Joe Lipa in collaboration with sports marketing expert Peter Lopez, former UP College of Human Kinetics dean...
Sports
fbtw
Norwood now playing assistant coach for Rain or Shine

Norwood now playing assistant coach for Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gabe Norwood has a new position for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts confident of making 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Bolts confident of making 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
On the cusp of their first PBA Philippine Cup finals appearance, the Meralco Bolts are hoping it is their turn to go to the...
Sports
fbtw
Maliksi catches fire at the right time for Meralco in Game 6 win vs Ginebra

Maliksi catches fire at the right time for Meralco in Game 6 win vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Struggling in the first half, Allein Maliksi came up huge in the fourth quarter as he helped the Meralco Bolts force a Game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maliksi, Bolts vow to go for broke vs Gin Kings

Maliksi, Bolts vow to go for broke vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“All out.”
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks dispose of Wolves in Game 5 for NBA Finals return

Mavericks dispose of Wolves in Game 5 for NBA Finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
For the first time in 13 seasons, the Dallas Mavericks are going back to the NBA Finals.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban

Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached the French Open last 32 for the 19th successive year as Roland Garros organizers banned alcohol from...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Davao trounces Valenzuela; Manila, Pasay triumph

MPBL: Davao trounces Valenzuela; Manila, Pasay triumph

9 hours ago
The Davao Occidental Tigers silenced the packed crowd at the WES Arena with a 79-65 win over the Valenzuela Classics on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with