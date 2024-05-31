Matthew Wright leaves Kyoto in Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Phoenix Fuel Master Matthew Wright has parted ways with his Japan B.League team Kyoto Hannaryz, the guard announced.

Wright, on his Instagram page, bid farewell to Kyoto after spending two years with the team, two weeks after the Hannaryz said they will negotiate Wright's new contract.

"I want to thank Kyoto for two unforgettable years. What an incredible city and fan base to be able to play for," he said in a post on Wednesday.

"A piece of me will always be in Kyoto. My family and I appreciate everything the organization and fans have done for us," he added.

Wright averaged 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.

In April, he dropped 37 points against the Saga Ballooners.

Despite having constant huge performances for his team, the Hannaryz struggled throughout the year, finishing with a 17-43 win-loss record.

The sharpshooter posted a photo of him hoisting up a halfcourt 3-pointer, which was his "last bucket scored in a Hannaryz jersey."

"A moment in time to cap off a journey I won’t soon forget."

The 33-year-old signed with Kyoto in 2022 after six years with the Fuel Masters.