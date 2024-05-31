^

Sports

UP take over UAAP hosting chores

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 2:21pm
UAAP
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- It’s never too early to prepare as the University of the Philippines braces for the hosting of the UAAP Season 87 later this year after last season’s host University of the East.

UP, led by president Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez, this week formally received the hosting torch from UE bannered by president Dr. Zosimo Battad, in the Season 86 closing ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena to signal a long preparation before firing off Season 87 in September.

The State U is coming off a bronze-medal finish in Season 86 general championship behind seven-peat titlist University of Santo Tomas (332) and La Salle (269) with titles in women’s swimming, men’s judo and men’s football for 258 points.

The country's national university, which placed second and third in the centerpiece men's and women's basketball, respectively, will parade a “Stronger, Better, Together” theme for their hosting that symbolizes the exponential growth and unrivaled excellence moving forward of the country’s premier collegiate league along with seven other member schools.

“‘Stronger, Better, Together’ is a call to the league to be unceasingly forward-looking and creative, and a reminder that the way to continuing success and relevance is to be one,” said UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol, who’s set to chair the UAAP Season 87 Board of Managing Directors.

“Our mission is to inspire young athletes to compete and strive for excellence, but always to remember that we are one harmonious family and citizens of one nation. We are all stronger and better if we are one. This is true not just in sports, but in all aspects of life.”

The UAAP Season 87 logo is yet to be revealed but Perasol hinted that it will revolve around the Fighting Maroons' iconic clenched, fighting fist emblem with image incorporations of the other members.

“As host, UP is at the top of the wheel and is extending the invitation to all the schools to come together and do great things for the league, for sports, for the sports community and for the country,” he added.

UAAP
