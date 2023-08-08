Wesley So advances in Chess World Cup, deplores statements limiting PCAP

Grandmaster Wesley So in a photo he posted in June 2019 while he was in Croatia.

MANILA, Philippines – After defeating Jules Moussard in the Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So weighed in on recent statements made in social media by local chess officials.

So is into the fourth round of the tournament along with fellow Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen, Christopher Hikaru Nakamura, Vincent Keymer and Fabiano Luigi Caruana.

So earned a bye in the first round and defeated Turkish GM Emre Can in the third round before facing Moussard. The 29-year-old So will now take on Serbian GM Alexey Vasilyevich Sarana.

“I follow Philippine chess and I am aware of the significant contributions the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) has made to renew interest of my kababayans in chess,” said in a statement issued to this writer.

“It is worrisome that due to its success that certain partiers are trying to crush or restrict PCAP’s efforts. I think this is to the detriment of Filipino chess players. I am an example of someone who had to leave my country to find opportunity and the freedom to earn a living playing the game.”

“What is this attempt to limit the ability of Filipino chessers to learn and grow? It is wrong. They are not slaves and cannot be stepped on because you feel like it.”

“I affirm my continued support for PCAP in its effort to create and advance opportunities for players to learn and earn.”

According to a local chess official, “These rules of being a member of the federation have been in place for a long time. Any statement made on social media was not specifically targeted to any organization but rather a blanket statement to help the federation in their efforts to local players participating in sanctioned events to help improve their ratings and rankings.”

“It is not a threat but a reminder to all because we have plans for tournaments and events to help improve their ratings.”