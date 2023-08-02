^

Sports

Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead

Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 10:51am
Bacoor, Batangas book wins to retain share of MPBL lead
Rocky Acidre (right) tallied 14 points for Bacoor.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and Batangas notched easy victories and kept their lofty spots in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Flaunting the depth of their roster, the Bacoor Strikers smothered the Bicol Volcanoes, 113-75, in the nightcap to duplicate Batangas City Embassy Chill's 105-74 drubbing of Bacolod City of Smiles in the opener.

Both the Strikers and the Athletics raised their records to 17-4 and shared the lead in the South Division of the 29-team tournament staging its round-robin elimination phase.

Cheered on by another big crowd, the Strikers decided the outcome early in the fourth quarter, 87-43, before easing off a bit in burying the Volcanoes to a league-worst 1-21 card.

Bacoor Coach Alex Angeles took the chance to juggle his 15 players, all of whom scored after being given over 11 minutes of exposure each.

Homegrown Rocky Acidre and James Kwekuteye fired 14 points each for the Strikers, who also drew 12 points from Salvador Galit, and 11 each from Alwyn Alday and Jhan McHale Nermal.

The hapless Volcanoes got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Alfren Gayosa and 20 points from Redel Fabro.

Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva employed the same ploy, but two of the 14 players fielded were unable to deliver in the game that saw the Athletics build a 100-66 spread.

Juneric Baloria fired 20 points for Batangas, which also drew 17 points from MJ Dela Virgen, 13 from Jeckster Apinan, 12 from Rhaffy Octobre, 11 from Levi Hernandez and 10 from John Rey Villanueva.

Bacolod, which tumbled to 9-13, got 15 points from Chris Menguez, 14 from Dom Matillano and 10 from Andretti Stevens.

Sarangani subdued Valenzuela, 107-98, and revved up its playoff drive with a 9-13 slate.

Alex Desoyo and Jeff Comia powered the Marlins with 18 and 17 points, respectively. They were supported by JC Escalambre with 15 points, Reggz Gabat with 13 and JP Cauilan with 11.

Valenzuela fell to 3-8 despite the 22-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist, five-steal effort of AJ Benson.

The MPBL returns to the Imus Sports Complex on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Oriental Mindoro against Marikina at 4 p.m., Quezon City against Pasig at 6 p.m., and Bulacan against Imus at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Stajcic, Filipinas part ways

Stajcic, Filipinas part ways

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It was a magical run under his watch but the era of coach Alen Stajcic in the red-hot Filipinas women’s football...
Sports
fbtw

Another miracle for Filipinas?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The Filipinas are arriving here from Auckland via Sydney this afternoon fresh from making history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. 
Sports
fbtw
ROS enlists Evans to team up with Kouame

ROS enlists Evans to team up with Kouame

12 hours ago
Rain or Shine is bringing in one more import to bolster its campaign as the country’s representative to the coming 42nd...
Sports
fbtw
Big City, Calabarzon bets strike

Big City, Calabarzon bets strike

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Defending champion National Capital Region delivered the worthiest performance of the day after a pair of record-breaking...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons soar

Lady Spikers, Lady Falcons soar

12 hours ago
Perennial UAAP forces La Salle and Adamson rolled past their separate counterparts to complete group sweep and march on to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour policy board in transparency move

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods is joining the PGA Tour's newly expanded policy board, the tour announced, in a move aimed at cooling player tensions...
Sports
fbtw
Door&rsquo;s open for Kai

Door’s open for Kai

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The door is still open for Kai Sotto to join Gilas for the FIBA World Cup even as the 7-3 center isn’t able to make...
Sports
fbtw
Braves punch second straight PBA 3x3 title

Braves punch second straight PBA 3x3 title

12 hours ago
Cavitex made it back-to-back in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference as it made short work of Pioneer Elastoseal, 22-10,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi swings to Canada ahead of US Women's Amateur

Malixi swings to Canada ahead of US Women's Amateur

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Rianne Malixi builds up for next week’s US Women’s Amateur by competing in the Canadian Women’s Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with