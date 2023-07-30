^

Donaire loses title bid, gets outpointed by younger foe

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 10:31am
Donaire loses title bid, gets outpointed by younger foe
Nonito Donaire Jr.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire failed to become the oldest bantamweight champion after he succumbed against Mexican Alexandro Santiago in 12 rounds of their WBC 118-pound title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

All three judges scored the bout in favor of Santiago, who won the vacant WBC bantamweight championship in the process.

Two judges scored the contest 116-112 for Santiago, while another had it closer at 115-113.

The 27-year-old Santiago was busier throughout the fight. 

He unleashed a total of 609 punches, 114 more punches against the 40-year-old Filipino, who threw 495 blows.

The two fighters, however, landed the same amount of punches at 130.

The Mexican showcased his youth in the match by being busier and more aggressive, while the Filipino was more calculated and patient.

The Donaire-Santiago bout is one of the undercard bouts of the Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford welterweight superfight.

Meanwhile, another Filipino, Aston Palicte, lost to Jose Salas Reyes in one of the preliminary fights of the card via technical knockout.

Palicte had to shake his head in surrender after receiving a barrage of punches in the fourth round.

BOXING

FILIPINO NONITO DONAIRE JR.
