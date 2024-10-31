Solid putting propels Que to joint 3rd, cards 66

MANILA, Philippines — Returning to the Asian Tour and the International Series after an extended break, Angelo Que made a remarkable statement in the first round of the Indonesian Masters on Thursday.

Despite early ups and downs, the three-time Asian Tour winner finished strong on superb putting, firing a six-under-par 66 that put him just four strokes behind Canada’s Richard Lee.

Que’s round was marked by resilience, grit and a masterful touch on the greens. Though he faced setbacks, including a three-putt miscue on the 17th, he managed to bounce back with four birdies in his final four holes.

The Filipino veteran delivered an electrifying 32-34 split, securing a share of third place alongside Thailand’s Prom Meesawat, Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin and South Korea’s Kyongjun Moon.

Lee led the field with an impressive 10-under 62, a round highlighted by two eagles and seven birdies. A former champion of the Solaire Open at The Country Club in Laguna, Lee was nearly flawless on the course, only encountering one missed green on the par-4 13th hole.

He holds a one-stroke advantage over Jazz Janewattananond, a former Asian Tour No. 1, who carded a bogey-free 63.

Meanwhile, two-time US Masters champion Bubba Watson, the event’s headline attraction, showcased moments of his signature skill and precision despite a slow start on the back nine. Following an early bogey on the 13th, Watson rallied with a burst of four birdies over the first six holes on the front nine.

However, a dropped shot on the seventh kept him from climbing further up the leaderboard. He ended his round at two-under 70, joining a tie for 46th place with 21 other competitors.

Que’s return to the Asian Tour comes after a season focused on the Philippine Golf Tour, where he finished second in the Order of Merit. At 45, he showed he still has what it takes to compete with the best, even as he navigated challenges with his long game — hitting just eight fairways and reaching regulation on only 11 greens.

However, his deft putting was a game-changer, requiring only 23 putts in the round, which helped offset his struggles with accuracy.

Miguel Tabuena, the current top-ranked Filipino and ICTSI-backed golfer, also had a promising start with three consecutive birdies on the back nine. However, he faltered with three bogeys against a birdie over the last 14 holes, ending the round at 71, tied for 68th.

Tabuena now faces the challenge of a low round on Friday to secure a spot in the weekend rounds, as the field of 114 players saw low scores early on.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban endured a tough start with a two-birdie, two-bogey 72, leaving him in a tie for 93rd. He will need a substantial improvement in his second round to remain in contention in the $2-million championship.