^

Sports

Solid putting propels Que to joint 3rd, cards 66

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 8:01pm
Solid putting propels Que to joint 3rd, cards 66
Angelo Que
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Returning to the Asian Tour and the International Series after an extended break, Angelo Que made a remarkable statement in the first round of the Indonesian Masters on Thursday.

Despite early ups and downs, the three-time Asian Tour winner finished strong on superb putting, firing a six-under-par 66 that put him just four strokes behind Canada’s Richard Lee.

Que’s round was marked by resilience, grit and a masterful touch on the greens. Though he faced setbacks, including a three-putt miscue on the 17th, he managed to bounce back with four birdies in his final four holes.

The Filipino veteran delivered an electrifying 32-34 split, securing a share of third place alongside Thailand’s Prom Meesawat, Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin and South Korea’s Kyongjun Moon.

Lee led the field with an impressive 10-under 62, a round highlighted by two eagles and seven birdies. A former champion of the Solaire Open at The Country Club in Laguna, Lee was nearly flawless on the course, only encountering one missed green on the par-4 13th hole.

He holds a one-stroke advantage over Jazz Janewattananond, a former Asian Tour No. 1, who carded a bogey-free 63.

Meanwhile, two-time US Masters champion Bubba Watson, the event’s headline attraction, showcased moments of his signature skill and precision despite a slow start on the back nine. Following an early bogey on the 13th, Watson rallied with a burst of four birdies over the first six holes on the front nine.

However, a dropped shot on the seventh kept him from climbing further up the leaderboard. He ended his round at two-under 70, joining a tie for 46th place with 21 other competitors.

Que’s return to the Asian Tour comes after a season focused on the Philippine Golf Tour, where he finished second in the Order of Merit. At 45, he showed he still has what it takes to compete with the best, even as he navigated challenges with his long game — hitting just eight fairways and reaching regulation on only 11 greens.

However, his deft putting was a game-changer, requiring only 23 putts in the round, which helped offset his struggles with accuracy.

Miguel Tabuena, the current top-ranked Filipino and ICTSI-backed golfer, also had a promising start with three consecutive birdies on the back nine. However, he faltered with three bogeys against a birdie over the last 14 holes, ending the round at 71, tied for 68th.

Tabuena now faces the challenge of a low round on Friday to secure a spot in the weekend rounds, as the field of 114 players saw low scores early on.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban endured a tough start with a two-birdie, two-bogey 72, leaving him in a tie for 93rd. He will need a substantial improvement in his second round to remain in contention in the $2-million championship.

vuukle comment

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Durham calls it a career

Durham calls it a career

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
PBA fans have seen the last of one of the most dominant imports of recent years, Allen Durham of Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points to aid the TNT Tropang Giga to a 96-84 win over Barangay Ginebra for a 2-0 lead...
Sports
fbtw
Seething rivalry

Seething rivalry

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The raging rivalry between TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee is the underlying...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons disarm Warriors

Falcons disarm Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Adamson got a shot in the arm with a gutsy 45-37 win over University of the East to stay in the thick of the Final Four race...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

10 hours ago
Pascal Siakam drilled the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime as the Indiana Pacers beat Boston, 135-132, handing the NBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Racela cites Falcons' persistence

Racela cites Falcons' persistence

3 hours ago
Adamson Falcons head coach Nash Racela tipped his hat to his players for keeping their heads up despite a five-game losing...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose win special award as Chucky, Bride of Chucky

Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose win special award as Chucky, Bride of Chucky

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Double gold Olympics winner Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose won a special award for their couple “fits”...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share superpower wish

Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share superpower wish

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Double gold Olympics winner Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose shared their superpowers wish.
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share scariest experiences

Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share scariest experiences

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose shared their scariest experiences in life.
Sports
fbtw
With UAAP semis bonus within reach, Maroons vow to go all out

With UAAP semis bonus within reach, Maroons vow to go all out

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
On the cusp of a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, expect the University of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with