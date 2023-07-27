Gutsy Filipinas hungry for more

WELLINGTON – Coach Alen Stajcic needed no special words or instructions to make the Filipinas stay on an even keel on the heels of the greatest win in Philippine football history.

The Filipinas, themselves, fully embrace the fact that there’s still unfinished business in this amazing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup journey.

And even beyond.

“We can’t stop now, we got much work to do,” said custodian Olivia McDaniel, one of the major heroines in the roaring 1-0 upset of host New Zealand the other night at the Wellington Regional Stadium here.

That massive result that reverberated around the world installed the Filipinas as the first team from the Philippines, men or women, to win a football World Cup match.

Campaign-wise, the squad also pumped life into their bid for a place in the Round-of-16, another milestone, if ever. Stajcic’s charges are third in Group A with three points in two games (one win, one loss with a goal difference of -1) behind Switzerland (four points on one win and one draw) and the Kiwis, who also carry three points but with zero GD.

The Filipinas need maximum points against Norway (one point on one draw and one loss) in their final group assignment on Sunday in Auckland and hope to finish in the Top 2 to advance. Switzerland and New Zealand clash in Dunedin with the same goal.

“I think anything’s possible as long as we just keep doing what we’ve been doing, and don’t try to deviate from the plan, don’t do anything crazy different and just keep working towards the goal of getting better growing, learning and just continuing to win and work hard as much as we can,” said scoring ace Sarina Bolden.

As Stajcic has trained them since their WC buildup started last year, the Filipinas jumped for joy, cried and sang Hallelujah after their famous W until midnight yesterday. By morning they boarded their chartered flight back to Auckland, fully focused on the Norwegians.

“The job’s not done. It’s very important we switch back to competition mode and think about what we have to do in the next game to try to squeeze out of this group against one of the best teams in the world in Norway, “ said Stajcic.

For the squad, the latest historical feat only makes them hungrier for more.

“It feels amazing and hopefully this isn’t the last accolade we achieve,” said McDaniel.