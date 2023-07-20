^

Kouame adds ceiling to ‘small’ Rain or Shine squad in Jones Cup, says Guiao

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 4:16pm
Kouame adds ceiling to âsmallâ Rain or Shine squad in Jones Cup, says Guiao
Ange Kouame (center)
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo big man Angelo Kouame will be a much-needed boost to a “relatively small” Rain or Shine team that will take part in the returning Jones Cup next month, according to Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ Sports Desk, Guiao welcomed Kouame’s height as well as his experience in international play as the Elasto Painters aim to effectively represent the Philippines in the tournament.

“Ange will really give us some height, some size. Especially since we will be playing against national teams, bigger teams,” Guiao said.

The former national team coach said in jest that the team would not have joined the Jones Cup if the 6-foot-10 Kouame is not available, arguing that the center position is pivotal in international play.

“I do not think we will go there without an import, it may really be suicide. When Ange was available, we said ‘let us go’,” he added.

The tactician said some members of his team had already developed chemistry with the Ivorian-Filipino in the UAAP.

For instance, guards Anton Asistio and Gian Mamuyac played with Kouame for Ateneo de Manila University.

For his part, Kouame, in the same interview, bared that he is close to becoming 100% healthy coming from a knee surgery in December last year.

“I can say I am 90% [healthy.] I literally sat a few months ago, so I try to get myself back in the game as much as I can,” he said.

“I do extra work in the morning and after practices. I will be ready when the time comes,” he added.

The Jones Cup, which will return after three years, is slated from August 12 to 20 in Taiwan.

The Philippines had won the tournament six times.

