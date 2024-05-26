^

RJ Abarrientos confident in Kevin Quiambao's potential to thrive overseas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 5:18pm
RJ Abarrientos confident in Kevin Quiambao's potential to thrive overseas
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao
MANILA, Philippines -- If you were to ask RJ Abarrientos, Kevin Quiambao has what it takes to bring his basketball game overseas.

Abarrientos, who already played in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and the Japan B.League, said that the reigning UAAP most valuable player for the La Salle Green Archers has the skills to make it abroad.

“Kevin Quiambao, for sure,” the 24-year-old guard said on the sidelines of the Japan B.League’s watch party of the Game 1 of the Finals on Saturday, when asked who among the young Filipino players could go to Japan or Korea.

“Hi is one of the best college players. For me, he is not a college player [in terms of skills] anymore. That is what I will say,” the crafty playmaker added.

Abarrientos played in the KBL for the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus. This is where he was named a Rookie of the Year.

He then flew to Japan and signed with the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

After winning the UAAP championship in December, Quiambao acknowledged that he received offers to turn pro.

The forward, however, ultimately decided to stay with the Green Archers to “run it back.”

Meanwhile, Abarrientos said that having the option to turn professional overseas is a “very big factor” for the next generation.

“I’m talking about the other players, the youngsters, they are looking at us who are playing international basketball,” Abarrientos said.

Aside from the guard, a number of young Filipino stars who already took their talents to Japan or South Korea as Asian imports.

“For us, this is crucial. We need to do our part for the next generation, or those who idolize us who would want to go overseas.”

