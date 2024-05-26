^

Junior golfers primed for JPGT Pradera tilt

Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 5:07pm
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- All but one of the six players are set to defend their titles in their respective age-group categories as the ICTSI JPGT Luzon Series 2 resumes Tuesday, May 28, at the posh Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

Adding to the excitement in the premier 15-18 division, a pair of seasoned international competitors will join the title chase, promising an engaging and competitive tournament.

Meanwhile, the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. is closely monitoring the weather conditions due to Typhoon Aghon, saying the decision regarding whether to proceed with or postpone the JPGT Pradera Verde tournament will be made by 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, based on the morning weather report from PAGASA.

Maurysse Abalos and Ryuji Suzuki, who secured victories in contrasting styles in the 8-10 class during the circuit’s kickoff leg at Splendido Taal two weeks ago, are back in pursuit of consecutive championships. Abalos will face new challengers Georgina Handog, Mavis Espedido and Amiya Tablac, while Lily Agamata aims to improve on her fourth-place finish from the first leg.

Suzuki, on the other hand, anticipates tougher competition from Vince Tablac, Theodore Rios, Monte Andaman and Zoji Edoc, while Jose Luis Espinosa and Michael Ray Hortel II will try to bounce back from close defeats at Splendido in the 36-hole competition.

Precious Zaragosa and Vito Sarines will attempt to replicate their triumphs in the 11-14 category, which is spread over 54 holes. Zaragosa is gearing up for a strong challenge from twins Mona and Lisa Sarines, as well as Levonne Talion, Ayesha Salino, Beatriz Lapuz and Althea Bañez.

Vito Sarines, who rallied from an 8-stroke deficit to edge out Race Manhit by one stroke at Splendido, targets a strong start but is aware of the formidable competition. This includes Matthias Espinosa, Roman Ungco, Aenzo Sulaik, Kraig Tee, Zianbeau Edoc, Isaac Dillera, Dia Juane, Jose Jacob Gomez, Lucas Garcia, Miguel Encarnacion, Ezekiel Opinion, Nathaniel Yeung, Geoffrey Tan, Gerard Handog, Ruyichi Tao, Enzo Corpus, Iñigo Camposano and Manhit.

Focus will also be on the 72-hole 15-18 division with Reese Ng, a veteran of numerous international competitions, ready to foil Jiwon Lee’s back-to-back title bid in the girls’ category that also features Series I runner-up Lia Duque, Rafa Anciano, Maria Monserrat Lapuz and Angelica Bañez.

In the boys’ division, Shinichi Suzuki, a key player for Manila Southwoods in club tournaments, is expected to be a major contender. Other notable participants include Santino Pineda, Von Raiden Tablac, Tristan Padilla, Alexander Crisostomo, Justin See, Gabriel Handog, Harry Sales, Santi Asuncion, Alonso Espartero, Mark Kobayashi, John Paul Agustin, Jr., Mario Rafael Mañaol, Seth Koa, Miguel Lapuz, Liam Sing and Gabriel Lapuz.

GOLF
