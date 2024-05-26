Alas Pilipinas coach says there's enough talent to keep national team going

Alas Pilipinas is currently 3-0 in the AVC Challenge Cup following their win over Iran Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines – On the heels of qualifying for their first-ever semi finals appearance in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Souza De Brito proclaimed that this isn’t a one-off thing, as the talent pool widens the room for growth in the national team program.

Flaunting a mix of veterans and young stars in the lineup for the Challenge Cup, De Brito still has a lot of talent for the taking that are not playing in the tournament right now. Aware of how far and wide he can tap when needed, the Brazilian expressed confidence in his players.

“That is why the level of play of the 14 players, [that’s why] they are here,” De Brito said of his lineup.

“There are also many others, they are not here now. We have the [talent] level to keep the national team really playing strong and consistent… The guys are ready to play, and willing to.”

Despite short preparation time, De Brito has orchestrated the national team’s best showing in the tournament, and has the chance to give the country its first medal in a regional tournament in decades.

Though missing some big ticket names in the lineup, young guns like Angel Canino, Sisi Rondina, and Eya Laure have risen up to the challenge and have brought the team to unfamiliar territory. At 3-0, the hosts are in for a deep run.

Still awaiting their semis matchup, De Brito admitted it will be a tough assignment either way, with Kazakhstan or Hong Kong as their likely opponents. Still, with the help of the hometown crowd, De Brito is hopeful they can step up to the challenge.

“It will be a tough game. [But it will be] really, really good for the fans and good for us because we need every time [we] play [to increase the] level of [our team].”

Before the semis, though, De Brito and his wards will need to fend off a win-hungry Chinese Taipei side in their final game of group play on Sunday, May 26.

Philippines vs Chinese Taipei begins at 7 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.