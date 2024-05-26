Tiger Cubs sweep foes in PSL NCR Regional Finals

The UST Tiger Cubs had been dominating the ongoing PSL NCR Regional Finals.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas asserted its dominance on opening day of the PSL NCR Regional Finals on Saturday, sweeping all their assignments in the Born 2004, 2006 and 2008 divisions and serving notice of their title aspirations.

Led by Nickson Cabanero and Lorenz Cinco, who tallied 19 points apiece, the Tiger Cubs showed their ferocious form in devouring the Marikina-EZ Jersey, 101-77.

The Thomasians made it a twin kill when they waylaid the Pasig Hoop Masters 118-40.

UST’s younger peers in the Born 2008 also extended the school’s domination of the NCR finale as the Tiger Cubs crushed the M7 Marikina-EZ Jersey, 70-48, with four players scoring in double figures led by Raphael Bautista and Carsson Vidanes with 11 points apiece, and Carl Manding and Daniel Sta. Maria each tallying 10 markers apiece.

Completing UST’s show was the Born 2004, which completed the task by winning in overtime, 113-103, against M7 X Eco Green Technology Marikina.

Two players combined for 49 points for UST – Jevi Hinoguin and JC Espinosa.

Nearly overshadowed by UST’s winning ways were the Batang Kankaloo of Caloocan, who pulled off victories in all divisions -- Born 2004, 2008, 2006.

Batang Kankaloo’s Born 2006 squad ripped Keanzel Beliuevers, 108-75, with five players winding up in double figures for the hot-shooting Caloocan squad, which hit 51.7% from the field (45-of-87).

Caloocan’s 2008 team dumped Pasig, 112-63, with six players ending up in double figures led by Carl Canapi’s 31 then added Valenzuela to their list of victims following a 106-91 victory.

Batang Kankaloo completed the task when their 2004 team demolished Quezon City, 81-69.

Completing the winners was Valenzuela’s Born 2004 team, which edged Pasig, 82-76.

Down South, Davao and Davao Occidental were simply unstoppable in the Mindanao Regional Finals.

Davao Occidental’s teams in the Born 2008 and Born 2006 divisions remained undefeated after four games even as Davao’s Born 2006 and 2008 squads stayed unscathed after four matches.

Davao’s Born 2004 squad is also on top of the standings in Pool A with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Tagum’s Born 2006 team (2-1) was the only other non-Davao team on the leaderboard.