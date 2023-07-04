^

FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available online 

Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 1:08pm
FIBA World Cup official merchandise now available onlineÂ 
The merchandise includes apparel, headwear, fan items, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, bags/luggage and more.

MANILA, Philippines – Wear your heart on your sleeve, literally.

The official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise is now available, featuring designs that represent the pride of the hosting nations — the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. 

Fans can find the merchandise on www.store-philippines.worldcup.basketball.

"We wanted to make this event special by creating a collection of merchandise that suits everyone," said Jude Turcuato, head of sports at PLDT/Smart. "All of the designs were intricately created to celebrate national pride and the passion of the fans while maintaining high quality that will stand the test of time."

The merchandise includes apparel, headwear, fan items, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, bags/luggage and more. In addition to the online store, the official merchandise will also be available in pop-up and flagship stores nationwide leading up to the global event on August 25.

David Crocker, the Executive Director of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, expressed excitement, stating, "After a year of extensive work, we are thrilled to launch the World Cup 2023 online store in the Philippines.

"During the draw, the fans' passion was incredible, and we can already sense their immense enthusiasm for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. We are confident that we can meet the demand for official licensed products and merchandise, further fueling the excitement among basketball fans here in the Philippines," added Crocker.

Fan shops will be available within the FIBA World Cup venues, including the Philippine Arena, Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

