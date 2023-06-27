Lacsina stars as F2 Cargo Movers spoil Farm Fresh Foxies' PVL debut

Ivy Lacsina led the way for F2 with 13 points, including 12 on kills.

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Gerflor

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Foton

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics relied on a renewed Ivy Lacsina as it turned back gritty newcomer Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, Tuesday to launch its ambitious campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Switched from a middle blocker to an outside spiker, Lacsina delivered and led the way with 13 points, including 12 on kills that sealed the Cargo Movers their first victory in a conference where they hope to make a breakthrough.

The transition wasn’t easy though.

“Hindi po ganun kadali,” said Lacsina. “Pero dahil sa tulong ng players, coaches, niyakap ko po ang bago kong posisyon.”

Despite some struggles, F2 coach Regine Diego remained firm with her decision and will stick with it in the long haul.

“I know she had some doubts,” said Diego. “But I can see there is still more to give and she has the potential to become one of the best outside hitters in the Philippines.”

Diego also had the luxury of shuffling her roster, including breaking in rookie setter Mars Alba, who reciprocated her coach’s trust and dished out 14 excellent sets while scattering five hits including a pair of booming service aces.

“Kilala ko naman siya for the longest time, and we have confidence in her,” said Diego of Alba.

While they lost, the underdog, Jerry Yee-mentored Foxies, composed mostly of stars from back-to-back NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, gave the Cargo Movers a really good fight.

Farm Fresh, in fact, stayed on course in stealing a set from its heavily favored rival after the two fought to four deadlocks, including one at 23 via a Zamantha Nolasco’s missile-like ace.

Painfully, it was the Foxies’ last show of force as the Cargo Movers outfoxed them in the end, with skipper Aby Marano and another super rookie Jolina dela Cruz delivering the coup de grace.