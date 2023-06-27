^

Sports

Lacsina stars as F2 Cargo Movers spoil Farm Fresh Foxies' PVL debut

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 5:52pm
Lacsina stars as F2 Cargo Movers spoil Farm Fresh Foxies' PVL debut
Ivy Lacsina led the way for F2 with 13 points, including 12 on kills.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Gerflor
4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Farm Fresh
6:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Foton

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics relied on a renewed Ivy Lacsina as it turned back gritty newcomer Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, Tuesday to launch its ambitious campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Switched from a middle blocker to an outside spiker, Lacsina delivered and led the way with 13 points, including 12 on kills that sealed the Cargo Movers their first victory in a conference where they hope to make a breakthrough.

The transition wasn’t easy though.

“Hindi po ganun kadali,” said Lacsina. “Pero dahil sa tulong ng players, coaches, niyakap ko po ang bago kong posisyon.”

Despite some struggles, F2 coach Regine Diego remained firm with her decision and will stick with it in the long haul.

“I know she had some doubts,” said Diego. “But I can see there is still more to give and she has the potential to become one of the best outside hitters in the Philippines.”

Diego also had the luxury of shuffling her roster, including breaking in rookie setter Mars Alba, who reciprocated her coach’s trust and dished out 14 excellent sets while scattering five hits including a pair of booming service aces.

“Kilala ko naman siya for the longest time, and we have confidence in her,” said Diego of Alba.

While they lost, the underdog, Jerry Yee-mentored Foxies, composed mostly of stars from back-to-back NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, gave the Cargo Movers a really good fight.

Farm Fresh, in fact, stayed on course in stealing a set from its heavily favored rival after the two fought to four deadlocks, including one at 23 via a Zamantha Nolasco’s missile-like ace.

Painfully, it was the Foxies’ last show of force as the Cargo Movers outfoxed them in the end, with skipper Aby Marano and another super rookie Jolina dela Cruz delivering the coup de grace.

CARGO MOVERS

F2 LOGISTICS

IVY LACSINA

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first...
Sports
fbtw
Aussies too much for De Jesus-led Gilas women

Aussies too much for De Jesus-led Gilas women

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women, in spite of the boost from Vanessa de Jesus, took a beatdown against host Australia, 105-34, to open...
Sports
fbtw
Saso pockets P48.7 million for 2nd place in PGA

Saso pockets P48.7 million for 2nd place in PGA

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Chinese Ruoning Yin foiled Yuka Saso’s determined bid for a second golf major title, edging the Fil-Japanese ace by...
Sports
fbtw
Ticket to Paris up for grabs for EJ

Ticket to Paris up for grabs for EJ

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Filipino pole-vault ace EJ Obiena eyes an outright qualification to next year’s Paris Olympics as he is set to see action...
Sports
fbtw
Saso falls short of playoff but pockets P48.8M

Saso falls short of playoff but pockets P48.8M

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Young Ruoning Yin drained a clutch birdie-putt from 15 feet on the 72nd hole to secure the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to preview FIBA World Cup hosting readiness

Philippines to preview FIBA World Cup hosting readiness

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The Philippines shows a glimpse of its preparations for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup when it stages a simulation of...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino grapplers shine with multiple-medal haul in UWW Asian tiff

Filipino grapplers shine with multiple-medal haul in UWW Asian tiff

5 hours ago
Filipino grapplers led by Fierre Afan and Maria Aisa Ratcliff have proven the country’s mettle in the sport with a four-gold,...
Sports
fbtw
Lim, Mercado named co-MVPs in PPS Lanao netfest

Lim, Mercado named co-MVPs in PPS Lanao netfest

6 hours ago
Benedict Lim overpowered No. 2 Pete Bandala, 6-2, 6-1, to capture the boys’ 14-and-under crown and finished second in...
Sports
fbtw
WBSC Men's Softball Asia Cup: Blu Boys annihilate Hong Kong, forge duel for 3rd&nbsp;

WBSC Men's Softball Asia Cup: Blu Boys annihilate Hong Kong, forge duel for 3rd 

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Philippines flattened Hong Kong, 8-0, on Tuesday to claim a spot in the battle for third place and remain in the hunt...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon nears Grandmaster status after unbeaten ASEAN+ chess tilt run

Quizon nears Grandmaster status after unbeaten ASEAN+ chess tilt run

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon is getting closer to his dream Grandmaster title.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with